Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 07:41 pm
Vivo T1 5G Video Promo Reveals Design, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leak Online

Vivo T1 5G

Vivo T1 5G Video Promo Reveals Design, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leak Online

The Vivo T1 5G advertising film has been released, revealing the entire design of the smartphone. Vivo promotes the smartphone’s under-the-hood prowess and ability to snap clear photographs at night in the short movie. Meanwhile, the supposed AnTuTu benchmarking result for the handset has been released, indicating an amazing performance. The Vivo T1 5G is set to be released in India on February 9 and is expected to replace Vivo’s Y-Series smartphones. In October of last year, the handset was released in China with the Vivo T1x.

Vivo shared the advertising video via their official Twitter handle, and it features the Vivo T1 5G in all its glory. The phone will include a waterdrop-style notch on the display, tiny bezels, a gradient colour option, and a triple rear camera arrangement. The Chinese manufacturer has not yet released the smartphone’s specifications, but it is pushing the phone’s “turbo” performance and ability to snap good photographs in low light circumstances. The video also discloses that the Vivo T1 5G will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Vivo’s official online shop, as well as through offline outlets.

Vivo boasts that their Vivo T1 5G phone is the quickest in its class. The claimed AnTuTu benchmark score of the smartphone has appeared online amid Vivo’s “Turbo” push. Tipster Mukul Sharma shared an image of the phone scoring over 400,000 points, implying a strong performance.

The Vivo T1 5G smartphone will be available in India on February 9. In October of last year, the smartphone was released in China with the Vivo T1x. The Chinese model is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone has a triple back camera array for photography, led by a 64-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.79 lens. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter are included. The phone also has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

