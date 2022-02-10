Vivo V21e Price in Pakistan and Specifications – 10 February 2022

Vivo V21e Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Vivo V21e costs Rs. 46,999. The sale pricing of Vivo mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Vivo V21e in Pakistan is Rs. 46,999.

Price of Vivo in USD is $291.

Vivo V21e – A Mid-ranger Of V21 Series

Vivo is set to release the V21e smartphone in the near future. The V20 series was released last year, and now the company is releasing a new smartphone series. And V21 will be the next series. The series’ first few models will be released in Malaysia. Let’s examine what we received with this Vivo V21e now that Vivo has disclosed a few specifications information. The Snapdragon 720 processor will power the next smartphone. This CPU in a smartphone will provide the user with great results. Under the hood of the Vivo V21e is a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor. The handset features a 6.4-inch display with full HD and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The new Vivo V21e will feature an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is the most recent and well-known for its excellent performance. There is also an Adreno 618 GPU. This Vivo Sharp V21e handset will have a massive RAM capacity of 6 gigabytes. The device’s chipset and RAM size indicate that it will allow the user to complete tasks in seconds. The Vivo V21e includes 128 GB of internal storage, which is sufficient for storing a large amount of data for future usage. There is also a designated spot. The V21e is equipped with a triple-camera setup on the rear. The main camera has a resolution of 48 megapixels, while the resolution of the other cameras has yet to be determined. The incoming new V21e’s selfie camera is yet to be verified. To prevent data loss, the smartphone has an optical fingerprint sensor built into the display. And the battery in this smartphone V21e is 4000 mAh, which is enough to keep the phone operating for almost one or two days of intensive use. In addition, the Vivo V21e has a quick battery charging capability of 33W. Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers will now be aiming to incorporate capabilities similar to those found in the Vivo V21e.

Vivo V21e Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2021, May 25 Status Available

Body Dimensions – Weight – Build Glass front, glass back SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 11, Funtouch 11 Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) GPU Adreno 618

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB 8GB RAM

Main Camera Triple 48 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm, AF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera Single 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF Features HDR Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes 24-bit/192kHz audio

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 33W