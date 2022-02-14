Vivo V23 5G ; Powerpack phone with impressive camera sensors

Vivo has recently announced a new smartphone in the Indian market named the Vivo V23 5G, which is part of the company’s V series. Yes! Yes, you read that correctly. There have been various leaks and rumours regarding the device, and the business has now unwrapped it for Indian customers. The company has provided one device with the Pinkvilla tech review team so that they can utilise the V23 for an extended period of time and share their findings with the viewers. So, I’m Karan Sharma from Pinkvilla Tech, and I’m here to tell you about my experience with the Vivo V23 5G, as well as the pros and disadvantages of the smartphone and the photographs I took with it. So read on till the end to find out why you should spend your hard-earned money on this smartphone.

Vivo V23 5G Amazing Design

Starting with the design, we must state that Vivo has succeeded in making the V23 both elegant and sleek. At first sight, I couldn’t tell if it was a Vivo or an Apple phone. The phone’s sleek design has impressed me, and the back panel has a sparkly velvet texture. Most significantly, the rear panel is not a fingerprint magnet, so you won’t have to worry about cleaning it all the time.

The back camera module is housed in a square-shaped camera bump on the phone’s top-left cover and features a 65MP strong camera sensor. When it comes to the edges, we can say that the firm did an excellent job by curving down the edges for a smoother finish, and the handset has a volume rocker key with a power button at the right chassis. The device has a SIM tray, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grill on the bottom. The antenna design has been implemented on both sides of the Vivo V23 5G, boosting the phone’s design. Overall, I liked the design, and my opinion of Vivo phones is changing.

Vivo V23 5G Flat Display

The Vivo V23 5G has a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x 1080 pixels. The top of the display has a small notch that houses a dual-camera arrangement for selfies and video calls. The Vivo V23 5G has a 20:09 aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.4 percent. The handset also includes a fingerprint sensor beneath the screen, allowing you to unlock the device with a single touch.

Vivo V23 5G Hardware and Software Features

The Vivo V23 5G is powered by an octa-core Mediatek Dimensity 920 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. For the device’s seamless operation, the chipset is supported by the ARM Mali G68 GPU. In addition, the smartphone offers Dual 5G Standby and VoNR connectivity. The Vivo V235G is enhanced with in-house OS power optimization technology, resulting in lower power consumption, a smoother and longer experience, and a smartphone that can last a day without charging.

The Vivo V23 5G runs Funtouch OS 12, which is based on Android 12. The Funtouch OS 12 includes a series of widgets with a user-friendly design that provides critical information at a glance.

Vivo V23 5G Battery Pack

The newly released Vivo V23 has a big 4200mAh battery, and the firm says that it can be charged from 1% to 63 percent in 30 minutes using 44W FlashCharge. During our testing, we witnessed the 44W FlashCharge’s fast charging capabilities, and we must state that the fast charger is not just for show.

Vivo V23 5G Camera Specifications

The handset has a triple rear camera arrangement with a 64-megapixel primary night camera sensor, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel super macro camera that also supports Super Night Mode to give unrivalled performance in the dark. I attempted to capture several photographs from the device to provide you with a better understanding of the camera quality.

Vivo V23 5G Overall Performance

Even during high-intensity gaming sessions, I haven’t noticed any overheating issues with the Vivo V23 5G. The handsets’ camera performance also amazed me; the image quality of the cameras was clear, and the images came out clean even in low-light circumstances. The camera sensors performed admirably in Night mode, as they are capable of gathering enough light to improve image quality.