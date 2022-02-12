Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Vivo Y30 costs Rs. 27,999. The selling pricing of Vivo mobile products in formal warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Vivo in USD is $174.

Vivo Y30 – A Smartphone With Features That Will Be On The High

Vivo’s Y30 will be unveiled with even higher specs and features to give the consumer exactly what he wants. This is the device that will be available very shortly. The specifications appear to be promising. The Vivo Y30 will run one of the most recent operating systems, Android 10 OS. This is the most recent Android version with so many features that customers of the Vivo Y30 will be quite excited when it hits the market. The phone’s CPU will be a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core.

The chipset of the business Vivo sharp Y30’s future smartphone is very powerful, offering great performance to make it one of the top choices for buyers. The MediaTek Helio P35 SoC is found behind the hood. The Vivo Y30 will include 4 gigabytes of RAM and a 64 gigabyte internal storage space. The RAM capacity and built-in storage capacity of the Y30 are sufficient to classify the upcoming smartphone as a mid-range smartphone. There is a dedicated slot for greatly increasing the storage capacity of the Y30. As a result, you won’t have any problems with the phone’s storage capacity.

The device has a quad-camera system on the rear. The Y30’s main sensor will be 13 megapixels, while the ultra-wide lens will be 8 megapixels and the macro lens and depth sensor will be 2 megapixels. The front-facing camera on the Vivo Y30 will be 8 megapixels, allowing you to take selfies and interact with the rest of the world via video calls. The phone’s battery is similarly massive, having a capacity of 5000 mAh. The new Vivo Y30 is a strong challenger to Samsung’s upcoming brands.

Vivo Y30 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2020, May 07 Status Available. Released 2020, May 09

Body Dimensions 162 x 76.5 x 9.1 mm (6.38 x 3.01 x 0.36 in) Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.47 inches, 102.8 cm2 (~82.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~266 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 10, Funtouch 10.0 Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU PowerVR GE8320

Memory Card slot Unspecified Internal 128GB 4GB RAM eMMC 5.1

Main Camera Quad 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12痠

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 8 MP, (wide) Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Battery Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery Charging Charging 10W