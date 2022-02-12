Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Vivo Y30 costs Rs. 27,999. The selling pricing of Vivo mobile products in formal warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.
- Price of Vivo Y30 in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999.
- Price of Vivo in USD is $174.
Vivo Y30 – A Smartphone With Features That Will Be On The High
Vivo’s Y30 will be unveiled with even higher specs and features to give the consumer exactly what he wants. This is the device that will be available very shortly. The specifications appear to be promising. The Vivo Y30 will run one of the most recent operating systems, Android 10 OS. This is the most recent Android version with so many features that customers of the Vivo Y30 will be quite excited when it hits the market. The phone’s CPU will be a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core.
The chipset of the business Vivo sharp Y30’s future smartphone is very powerful, offering great performance to make it one of the top choices for buyers. The MediaTek Helio P35 SoC is found behind the hood. The Vivo Y30 will include 4 gigabytes of RAM and a 64 gigabyte internal storage space. The RAM capacity and built-in storage capacity of the Y30 are sufficient to classify the upcoming smartphone as a mid-range smartphone. There is a dedicated slot for greatly increasing the storage capacity of the Y30. As a result, you won’t have any problems with the phone’s storage capacity.
The device has a quad-camera system on the rear. The Y30’s main sensor will be 13 megapixels, while the ultra-wide lens will be 8 megapixels and the macro lens and depth sensor will be 2 megapixels. The front-facing camera on the Vivo Y30 will be 8 megapixels, allowing you to take selfies and interact with the rest of the world via video calls. The phone’s battery is similarly massive, having a capacity of 5000 mAh. The new Vivo Y30 is a strong challenger to Samsung’s upcoming brands.
Vivo Y30 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, May 07
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, May 09
|Body
|Dimensions
|162 x 76.5 x 9.1 mm (6.38 x 3.01 x 0.36 in)
|Weight
|197 g (6.95 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.47 inches, 102.8 cm2 (~82.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~266 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, Funtouch 10.0
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Memory
|Card slot
|Unspecified
|Internal
|128GB 4GB RAM
|
|eMMC 5.1
|Main Camera
|Quad
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12痠
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|8 MP, (wide)
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Battery
|
|Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
|Charging
|Charging 10W
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 27 reviews.