Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 05:17 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 05:17 pm
Vivo Y30

Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Vivo Y30 costs Rs. 27,999. The selling pricing of Vivo mobile products in formal warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Vivo Y30 in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999.
  • Price of Vivo in USD is $174.

Vivo Y30 – A Smartphone With Features That Will Be On The High

Vivo’s Y30 will be unveiled with even higher specs and features to give the consumer exactly what he wants. This is the device that will be available very shortly. The specifications appear to be promising. The Vivo Y30 will run one of the most recent operating systems, Android 10 OS. This is the most recent Android version with so many features that customers of the Vivo Y30 will be quite excited when it hits the market. The phone’s CPU will be a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core.

The chipset of the business Vivo sharp Y30’s future smartphone is very powerful, offering great performance to make it one of the top choices for buyers. The MediaTek Helio P35 SoC is found behind the hood. The Vivo Y30 will include 4 gigabytes of RAM and a 64 gigabyte internal storage space. The RAM capacity and built-in storage capacity of the Y30 are sufficient to classify the upcoming smartphone as a mid-range smartphone. There is a dedicated slot for greatly increasing the storage capacity of the Y30. As a result, you won’t have any problems with the phone’s storage capacity.

The device has a quad-camera system on the rear. The Y30’s main sensor will be 13 megapixels, while the ultra-wide lens will be 8 megapixels and the macro lens and depth sensor will be 2 megapixels. The front-facing camera on the Vivo Y30 will be 8 megapixels, allowing you to take selfies and interact with the rest of the world via video calls. The phone’s battery is similarly massive, having a capacity of 5000 mAh. The new Vivo Y30 is a strong challenger to Samsung’s upcoming brands.

 

Vivo Y30 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2020, May 07
Status Available. Released 2020, May 09
Body
Dimensions 162 x 76.5 x 9.1 mm (6.38 x 3.01 x 0.36 in)
Weight 197 g (6.95 oz)
Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.47 inches, 102.8 cm2 (~82.9% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~266 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 10, Funtouch 10.0
Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Memory
Card slot Unspecified
Internal 128GB 4GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main Camera
Quad 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12痠
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP, (wide)
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
Radio FM radio
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
Charging Charging 10W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 27 reviews.

 

Read More

21 hours ago
Ooredoo Qatar Released Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Ooredoo Qatar has announced the launch of Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 smartphone....
22 hours ago
OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Price In Pakistan Specifications, release date

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the OnePlus Nord...
2 days ago
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan Apple iPhone 11 Pro's retail...
2 days ago
Camilla's status as future Queen consort is under threat from Prince Harry

Experts fear Prince Harry's memoir will jeopardise Duchess Camilla's position as future...
2 days ago
vivo V23 5G Is Coming to Pakistan — Featuring 50MP Selfie Camera and Color Changing Glass

Vivo's V series has garnered a positive reception following the successful introduction...
2 days ago
AFP subsidiary to curate Facebook news in France

PARIS, Feb 10, 2022 (AFP) - An Agence France-Presse subsidiary will select content...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

sareesaree
9 mins ago
Watch Video: A mother hangs her child to pick up saree from the 10th floor

A frightening video of a child dangling from the balcony of his...
50 mins ago
Woman dies of cardiac arrest after pack of stray dogs kill her goats

MUZAFFARGARH: A woman owner of 12 goats died of cardiac arrest after...
srb
1 hour ago
Prior approval made mandatory for tax recovery through bank account

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has directed the officials to take...
ipl
1 hour ago
India’s Shreyas Iyer sold for $1.62 mn in IPL auction

BANGALORE, India: India's Shreyas Iyer fetched the top price in the first...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600