Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 08:15 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Vivo Y32 Vs Redmi Note 11 4G vs Realme 9i : Specs Comparison

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 08:15 pm
Vivo Y32 Vs Redmi Note 11 4G vs Realme 9i : Specs Comparison

Vivo Y32 Vs Redmi Note 11 4G vs Realme 9i : Specs Comparison

Xiaomi has released a new low-cost handset for the Asian market, the Redmi Note 11 4G. Despite the widespread adoption of 5G, 4G-only phones remain popular, and many people prefer them since they typically allow for significant cost savings. As a result, we were able to compare the Redmi Note 11 4G against two more current 4G phones: the Realme 9i, which was just released in the European market, and the Vivo Y32. They’re all reasonably priced, but which one provides the best value for money? This specs comparison should help you figure it out.

Vivo Y32 Vs Redmi Note 11 4G vs Realme 9i : Specs Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G Realme 9i Vivo Y32
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 162 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm,
181 g		 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm,
190 g		 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm,
182 g
DISPLAY 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels (Full HD+), LCD 6.6 inches, 1080 x 2412 pixels (Full HD+), IPS LCD 6.51 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels (HD+), IPS LCD
PROCESSOR Mediatek Helio G88, octa-core 2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G, octa-core 2.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G, octa-core 2.4 GHz
MEMORY 4 GB RAM, 128 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 4 GB RAM, 128 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD dedicated slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 4 GB RAM, 128 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD slot
SOFTWARE Android 11, MIUI Android 11, Realme UI Android 11, Origin OS
CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS
CAMERA Triple 50 + 8 + 2 MP, f/1.8 + f/2.2 + f/2.4
8 MP f/2.0 front camera		 Triple 50 + 2 + 2 MP, f/1.8 + f/2.4 + f/2.4
16 MP f/2.1 front camera		 Dual 13 + 2 MP, f/2.2 + f/2.4
8 MP f/1.8 front camera
BATTERY 5000 mAh, fast charging 18W 5000 mAh, fast charging 33W 5000 mAh, Fast Charging 18W
ADDITIONAL FEATURES dual SIM, reverse charging dual SIM 5G, dual SIM, reverse charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G Realme 9i Vivo Y32
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 162 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm,
181 g		 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm,
190 g		 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm,
182 g
DISPLAY 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels (Full HD+), LCD 6.6 inches, 1080 x 2412 pixels (Full HD+), IPS LCD 6.51 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels (HD+), IPS LCD
PROCESSOR Mediatek Helio G88, octa-core 2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G, octa-core 2.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G, octa-core 2.4 GHz
MEMORY 4 GB RAM, 128 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 4 GB RAM, 128 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD dedicated slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 4 GB RAM, 128 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD slot
SOFTWARE Android 11, MIUI Android 11, Realme UI Android 11, Origin OS
CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS
CAMERA Triple 50 + 8 + 2 MP, f/1.8 + f/2.2 + f/2.4
8 MP f/2.0 front camera		 Triple 50 + 2 + 2 MP, f/1.8 + f/2.4 + f/2.4
16 MP f/2.1 front camera		 Dual 13 + 2 MP, f/2.2 + f/2.4
8 MP f/1.8 front camera
BATTERY 5000 mAh, fast charging 18W 5000 mAh, fast charging 33W 5000 mAh, Fast Charging 18W
ADDITIONAL FEATURES dual SIM, reverse charging dual SIM 5G, dual SIM, reverse charging

 

Design

The Realme 9i’s design is my preference in this comparison. It boasts a more elegant camera module than the Redmi Note 11 4G, is less obtrusive, and matches the colour of the back cover. Furthermore, unlike the Vivo Y32, which has a waterdrop notch, it has a punch-hole design for the display, with the punch hole located in the top left corner. The Redmi Note 11 4G, on the other hand, remains appealing because it is the smallest of the three phones. The backside and frame of all of these devices are composed of polycarbonate.

Display

The Redmi Note 11 4G and Realme 9i have the most sophisticated displays. They have two LCD panels with a 1080p Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The Realme 9i boasts a larger 6.6-inch display, while the Redmi Note 11 4G is limited to 6.5 inches. Unfortunately, the Vivo Y32 has a lower HD+ resolution of 720p and a conventional refresh rate of 60 Hz, so expect poor image quality. All of the phones have a fingerprint reader on the side.

Specs & Software

The Snapdragon 680 mobile platform featured in the Realme 9i and the Vivo Y32 outperforms the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset found in the Redmi Note 11 4G. The Vivo Y32 wins the hardware comparison since it has up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage, whilst the Realme 9i only has 6 GB. The trio is pre-loaded with Android 11, with heavily customised user interfaces on top. Which of the following operating systems do you prefer: MIUI, Realme UI, or OriginOS?

Camera

The Redmi Note 11 4G has the greatest rear camera, with a 40 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP macro sensor. The Realme 9i has the same 50 MP main camera as the Realme 2, but it lacks an ultrawide sensor, instead opting for a worthless depth sensor. The Vivo Y32 has a weak 13 MP dual camera, but its front camera is more fascinating because it has an f/1.8 focal aperture, which should allow for brighter selfies.

Battery

All of these phones have 5000 mAh batteries, however the Vivo Y32 could last longer on a single charge due to its lower resolution display and normal refresh rate. The Realme 9i boasts the fastest charging technology, with a power of 33W, however it does not offer reverse charging, unlike its two competitors.

Price

In China, the Redmi Note 11 4G costs $157/€138, the Vivo Y32 costs €140/$159, and the Realme 9i is currently unavailable in China but can be purchased in India for $203/€179. The Realme 9i wins the comparison due to its superior chipset, faster charging, and overall superior specs.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G vs Realme 9i vs Vivo Y32: PRO and CONS

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G

PRO

  • Reverse charging
  • More compact
  • Stereo speakers
  • IR blaster

CONS

  • Nothing particular

 

Realme 9i

PRO

  • Wider availability (for now)
  • Great design
  • Faster charging
  • Stereo speakers

CONS

  • Bigger

Vivo Y23

PRO

  • Interesting front camera
  • Reverse charging
  • Good price

CONS

  • Lower resolution
  • Inferior cameras

 

 

Read More

4 hours ago
Tencent-backed tech giant's hit game 'banned in India'

SINGAPORE: Tech giant Sea, which is backed by China's Tencent, has apologised to...
9 hours ago
Facebook co-workers now 'Metamates' as image evolves

SAN FRANCISCO: Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg laid out revamped company values Tuesday,...
18 hours ago
The Samsung Galaxy A23 has passed Geekbench, just as the A23 5G renders have leaked.

Samsung is developing new and intriguing low-end devices for the A series,...
18 hours ago
Video of the disassembly of a Samsung Galaxy S22+

A new video provided by PBKreviews demonstrates the process of disassembling the...
18 hours ago
The official teaser for the Realme 9 Pro and Pro+ provides the final details before the device's introduction tomorrow.

Two Realme 9 Pro phones will be unveiled on February 16 (tomorrow),...
19 hours ago
The Design of the OPPO Reno7 Z Has Been Revealed Through Leaked Renders

Oppo, a Chinese smartphone company, just announced the Reno7 5G series in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Linda Evangelista
7 mins ago
Linda Evangelista, the supermodel, has released her first images following a cosmetic treatment that left her ‘disfigured.’

Linda Evangelista, a former supermodel, is ready to display and talk about...
Vijay
11 mins ago
Alia Bhatt responds to criticism over Vijay playing trans woman in Gangubai

After the trailer for Gangubai Kathiawadi was released earlier this month, many...
Meghan Markle
12 mins ago
Meghan Markle employs THIS gesture to exert control over Prince Harry

According to a body expert, Meghan Markle is regulating Prince Harry's behaviour....
'I want to marry a prince from a faraway land,' says Shaniera Akram
14 mins ago
‘I want to marry a prince from a faraway land,’ says Shaniera Akram

Social activist Shaniera Akram, who has been married to former Pakistan cricket...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600