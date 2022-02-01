Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 08:22 pm

Vivo Y33s 5G to be Launched in February; Entry-level Specifications and Images Certified

Vivo Y33s 5G

The Vivo Y33s is a new 4G phone that has been released in numerous Asian countries, including Pakistan. And Vivo has already updated it with a 5G chip. The Vivo Y33s 5G will be available on February 12. However, the Chinese government approved its specifications and product mockups ahead of time.

Vivo Y33s 5G

The Vivo Y33s 5G is catalogued as ‘V2166A’ in the China Telecom library. The Y33s 5G has been slightly redesigned by Vivo. It has two cameras, a flat frame, metal rails, and a notched display. Furthermore, the phone is available in Nebula Blue, Flourite Black, and Early Snow Dawn finishes.

We’re looking at a 6.51″ screen with a maximum resolution of 720P. This panel’s front-facing camera has an 8MP resolution. In addition, the back camera system has a 13MP wide and a 2MP portrait shooter. The body weights 185g and has a thickness of 8.25mm.

Vivo Y33s 5G

The Dimensity 700 — MediaTek’s most basic 5G chip — powers the New model Vivo mobile Y33s 5G. It has a 5000 mAh battery and supports 18W FlashCharge. You can choose between 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM. In addition, the 128GB of internal storage may be expanded with a microSD card. This hardware is powered by Android 11 x FunTouchOS.

As for the pricing, the 4GB version starts from 1,599 Yuan (~ Rs. 44,400.) And the 8GB variant is priced at 1,699 Yuan (~ Rs. 47,000.)

For the latest Technology News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Technology News on bolnews.com 

