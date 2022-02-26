Vivo’s X Note Spec Sheet Leaked Ahead of Launch

China’s 3C authority recently approved the model number V2170A of an upcoming Vivo smartphone. Previously, some of the smartphone’s key specifications were leaked online. Another Chinese tipter has now claimed that this device will be released in China under the name Vivo X Note.

The tipster also revealed some of the smartphone’s key specifications, claiming that the device will come with an 80W charger.

Vivo X Note specifications (Rumored)

The handset is expected to have a massive 7-inch Samsung AMOLED E5 display with slightly curved edges and a punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera. The display will also have a Quad HD+ resolution and a standard refresh rate of 120Hz.

There is currently no information available about the new Vivo X Note’s front camera. However, the back panel is expected to house a quad-camera setup. This will feature a 50MP Samsung S5KGN1 primary sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX598 lens, a 12MP Sony IMX663 camera, and an 8MP OV08A10 camera with 5x zoom.

The smartphone is expected to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, as well as a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W charging. The X Note could make its debut as early as March.