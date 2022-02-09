WATCH LIVE: Announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series

It’s time for Samsung’s first Unpacked event of the year. The new flagship Galaxy S22 trio, as well as the Galaxy Tab S8 tablets, are expected. The event begins at 15:00 GMT and may be followed on all major social media platforms, as well as the YouTube link included below.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup will feature a standard Galaxy S22, a slightly larger Galaxy S22+, and a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The largest will include a S Pen, which will be housed within the body, similar to previous Note phones.

The Galaxy Tab S8 trio will reportedly comprise vanilla, Plus, and Ultra variants, a first for the Samsung tablet family.