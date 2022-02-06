What to expect: Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra

Because the Galaxy S22 family is one of the most eagerly awaited releases of 2022, it has attracted the attention of many curious eyes — after so many leaks, there are only a few secrets left. The actual debut is still a few days away, but we already have a good idea of what to expect. In case you missed any of the leaks, here’s a recap.

To summarise, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will retain (with some upgrades) last year’s design while improving the camera hardware. The Galaxy S22+ Ultra will retain roughly the same camera hardware as last year, but will receive an almost total external redesign influenced by the now-defunct Note series. A word of caution: while several leaks have confirmed the various elements, there is still a chance that a few of the details presented here are incorrect.

If you don’t have time to read through all of the leaks, watch the video below, where Angie will go over everything we’ve heard about the S22 series, both official and unofficial.

The Ultra will have a rectangular shape, and Samsung has found a way to eliminate the bulky camera hump – the back will be nearly flat, with only the camera lenses protruding. According to our information, the cameras will use the same sensors as last year (with a new Super Clear Glass lens), but with enhanced picture processing. The phone will be a little wider, and the work on integrating the S Pen that began with the S21 Ultra last year will be completed. The stylus will be housed inside the phone, making it a Galaxy Note in all but name.

The chipsets are the greatest unknowns; we know they’ll be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and an Exynos 2200, but the real question is how well they’ll perform. Early reactions to the Snapdragon have been mixed, and Samsung is making a significant shift away from the Mali GPUs it has been using for years and toward one based on AMD’s RDNA 2 with hardware raytracing capabilities.

Finally, let us discuss cost. The phones will cost the same in Europe as they did last year. Prices in the United States have risen by $100 across the board. We’re still unsure about the pre-order bonuses, but expect some freebies and trade-in offers.

Pre-orders typically last two weeks before general sales begin, but this year the timeline may be pushed back – rumour has it that just the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be released on February 25, with the S22 and S22+ following on March 11.