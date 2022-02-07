WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp is Getting New Voice Message Features

Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
07th Feb, 2022. 07:09 pm
WhatsApp Voice Message Features

The WhatsApp voice message player was recently made available to iPhone users. This allows you to listen to various voice messages even if you leave the conversation. The functionality is scheduled to be introduced for Android phones soon, but it is already available for WhatsApp Desktop.

The functionality is now only available in the WhatsApp Dekstop beta version, but it will be released as a stable upgrade soon. The Facebook-owned chat messenger is allowing users all over the world to test the voice message player before it is made available to everyone.

WABetaInfo was the first to break the story

.

 

Playing a voice message will now display a tiny audio player at the bottom of the chat screen, as illustrated in WABetaInfo’s screenshot. This allows you control over voice message playback and also displays a progress indicator to indicate when it will end. This allows you to play voice messages even if you leave a chat.

As previously said, the feature is already accessible on the most recent beta version of WhatsApp Desktop all around the world. This implies that if you download the beta version for your laptop/desktop, you can test the feature for yourself.

There is no news on when Android will get it, but it shouldn’t be long.

