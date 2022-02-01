Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 08:00 pm

WhatsApp’s ‘Communities’ feature may alter how groups operate

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 08:00 pm
Whatsapp Update

WhatsApp’s ‘Communities’ feature may alter how groups operate.

Whatsapp Update: WhatsApp is still working on a “Communities” feature that might totally transform how groups work.

The functionality has been rumoured for months, with an early version appearing in a beta version of the app in November. However, recent betas demonstrate that it is not only still in the works, but that additional tools are being added to it.

Neither WhatsApp nor its parent company, Meta, have acknowledged the significant feature update. WABetaInfo, which analyses WhatsApp upgrades before they reach the full, public version, has discovered new features being introduced to “Communities.”

WhatsApp’s group chats were designed from the outset to be a larger version of a regular chat, with a small number of users who all knew each other and talked a wide range of topics.

They have, however, evolved into something altogether different through time. They are used by groups of people who may not know each other well and gather together around specific themes, such as colleagues, students on a course, or a club.

WhatsApp appears to have been working on the communities function in this context. It appears to be meant to bring together a large group of individuals and allow them to discuss specific issues in an organised manner.

All members of a workplace may join and find specialised groups for parts of an office or certain teams, for example, or students enrolled in a course may join individual groups for each specific class. That is similar to how Slack or Discord work, which are both organised communities with smaller and more focused channels within those communities.

As part of the new feature, WhatsApp is working on a “Community Home” page, according to recent betas. According to WABetaInfo, it displays all chats that are associated with a given community.

Administrators would be able to manage groups together in this manner, utilising certain settings that are not yet known. According to the site, it would also allow for specific control over the chats itself.

It is unclear when or if the community capabilities will be added to the public version of WhatsApp. While references have been appearing in the app’s beta version for months, such massive improvements can take many more months to arrive – or may be abandoned entirely before they are launched.

For the latest Technology News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Technology News on bolnews.com 

Read More

2 hours ago
Infinix Hot 9 Price in Pakistan After Increased Taxes

PTA Mobile Tax Infinix Hot 9: This is the era of mobile...
3 hours ago
Vivo Y21T Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The official pricing of the Vivo Y21t in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999....
4 hours ago
Huawei Nova Y9a launched with full-screen display, pop-up selfie camera

Huawei Nova Y9a is now available. In South Africa, Huawei has quietly...
5 hours ago
OnePlus Patent Have Revealed the OnePlus 10 Ultra design

OnePlus 10 Ultra : The OnePlus 10 Pro was recently launched in...
21 hours ago
S.Africa welcomes hosting asteroid alert systems

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's Minister of Higher Education, Science...
24 hours ago
Whatsapp Update: WhatsApp to Put a 2GB Limit on Chat Backups Soon

Google Drive backup on WhatsApp is a highly convenient feature that lets...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pet dog red
18 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: US TikToker dyes pet dog red. It’s animal abuse, Internet Reacts

US TikToker has been at the receiving end of a lot of...
24 mins ago
Differences develop between Balochistan CM and senior minister over new uplift schemes

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Senior Provincial Minister for Planning...
PSL Points Table 2022
38 mins ago
Latest PSL Points Table 2022 After Multan Sultans VS Islamabad United

PSL Points Table: Multan Sultans will face today Islamabad United in the...
Tiger Shroff
54 mins ago
Jackie turns 65 as Tiger Shroff said he’s the ‘best dad’

Jackie Shroff, an actor, celebrated her 65th birthday on Tuesday. Jackie's wife...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600