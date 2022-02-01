WhatsApp’s ‘Communities’ feature may alter how groups operate.

Whatsapp Update: WhatsApp is still working on a “Communities” feature that might totally transform how groups work.

The functionality has been rumoured for months, with an early version appearing in a beta version of the app in November. However, recent betas demonstrate that it is not only still in the works, but that additional tools are being added to it.

Neither WhatsApp nor its parent company, Meta, have acknowledged the significant feature update. WABetaInfo, which analyses WhatsApp upgrades before they reach the full, public version, has discovered new features being introduced to “Communities.”

WhatsApp’s group chats were designed from the outset to be a larger version of a regular chat, with a small number of users who all knew each other and talked a wide range of topics.

They have, however, evolved into something altogether different through time. They are used by groups of people who may not know each other well and gather together around specific themes, such as colleagues, students on a course, or a club.

WhatsApp appears to have been working on the communities function in this context. It appears to be meant to bring together a large group of individuals and allow them to discuss specific issues in an organised manner.

All members of a workplace may join and find specialised groups for parts of an office or certain teams, for example, or students enrolled in a course may join individual groups for each specific class. That is similar to how Slack or Discord work, which are both organised communities with smaller and more focused channels within those communities.

As part of the new feature, WhatsApp is working on a “Community Home” page, according to recent betas. According to WABetaInfo, it displays all chats that are associated with a given community.

Administrators would be able to manage groups together in this manner, utilising certain settings that are not yet known. According to the site, it would also allow for specific control over the chats itself.

It is unclear when or if the community capabilities will be added to the public version of WhatsApp. While references have been appearing in the app’s beta version for months, such massive improvements can take many more months to arrive – or may be abandoned entirely before they are launched.

