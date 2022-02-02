WhatsApp’s ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature may be extended to more than two days

WhatsApp is apparently working on increasing the time limit for the ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature from one hour, eight minutes, and 16 seconds to two days and 12 hours. The plugin would allow users to remove incorrectly transmitted messages over a longer period of time. Separately, a screenshot of the WhatsApp Communities feature has been provided. The feature would enable group administrators to add and manage many WhatsApp groups from a single location. It would also allow administrators to deliver critical announcements to all members at the same time.

According to WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.410 contains references indicating that the time limit for ‘Delete for Everyone’ has been extended to two days and 12 hours. In other words, users would have two and a half days to permanently erase a communication.

When you use the functionality to delete a message, it will be replaced with a notification that says, “This message was deleted.”

This is not the first time WhatsApp has been claimed to be working on an expansion for the ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature. In November of last year, it was rumoured that the instant messaging software was going to increase its duration limit to more than seven days.

According to WABetaInfo, the extend of more than seven days appears to be unjust, as most users would not want to erase a message received more than a week ago. However, it is unclear whether WhatsApp would make the new time limit permanent or make some changes before making it public.

In 2018, WhatsApp implemented the existing over-one-hour duration limit. Originally, the feature to remove messages for everyone in the conversation had a seven-minute time limit.

WhatsApp has not yet specified when end users will be able to access Communities. The beta version in question likewise makes no public mention of the modification.

WABetaInfo also tweeted a couple of photos that appear to depict how message reactions would be available to WhatsApp users on Android and iPhone in the future. End-to-end encryption is said to protect the reactions, as well as the communications posted on the app.

WhatsApp is readying message reactions (secured by end-to-end encryption) in a new upcoming update of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. 👍❤️😂😮😢🙏 pic.twitter.com/o9CMW6pnsN — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 2, 2022

