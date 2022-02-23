Xiaomi 12 Lite renderings have surfaced, with specs indicating a 6.55″ OLED screen.

The Xiaomi 12 line already includes three phones: the Xiaomi 12, the larger Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the more cheap Xiaomi 12X. According to sources, another member will be added to the portfolio, and it will be dubbed the Xiaomi 12 Lite, codenamed L9 taoyao.

The new phone will have a 6.55″ OLED screen, making it taller than the standard Xiaomi 12, and there is even a concept render that compares the two phones.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 700 series chipset, most likely an SD 778G+. The triple camera configuration on the rear will include a 64MP main shooter with a Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, as well as an undisclosed ultrawide-angle and macro shooter. They will not have OIS.