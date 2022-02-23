Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 02:33 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Xiaomi 12 Lite renderings have surfaced, with specs indicating a 6.55″ OLED screen.

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 02:33 am
Xiaomi 12 Lite

The Xiaomi 12 line already includes three phones: the Xiaomi 12, the larger Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the more cheap Xiaomi 12X. According to sources, another member will be added to the portfolio, and it will be dubbed the Xiaomi 12 Lite, codenamed L9 taoyao.

The new phone will have a 6.55″ OLED screen, making it taller than the standard Xiaomi 12, and there is even a concept render that compares the two phones.

 

The Xiaomi 12 Lite is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 700 series chipset, most likely an SD 778G+. The triple camera configuration on the rear will include a 64MP main shooter with a Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, as well as an undisclosed ultrawide-angle and macro shooter. They will not have OIS.

 

Read More

23 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Samsung Galaxy S21 Price In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S21 starts at...
24 hours ago
Caviar unveils limited edition designs for the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S22 series earlier this month, and Russian luxury...
24 hours ago
Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan and Full Specifications

The vivo Y15 is an upcoming smartphone in Pakistan that is projected...
1 day ago
Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S20...
1 day ago
Samsung A21s Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Samsung A21s Price in Pakistan Retail Price of Samsung Galaxy A21s in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999 Please keep...
1 day ago
Oppo a95 Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Oppo A95 Price in Pakistan Oppo A95 Price in Pakistan is Rs....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry
28 mins ago
Will Prince Harry attend his grandfather, Prince Philip’s, burial service despite the continuing court battle?

In the midst of a legal dispute with the UK government, Prince...
Prince Charles
35 mins ago
‘Camilla or Prince Charles supplied Covid to the Queen,’ Goldberg and Hostin lose their calm during the episode

According to a TV broadcaster, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who tested positive...
Prince Harry
38 mins ago
Prince Harry initiates a fresh legal battle, filing a libel suit against ANL in the High Court

According to sources, Prince Harry has filed a libel suit against Associated...
Belgium calls in Russian envoy over Ukraine
2 hours ago
Belgium calls in Russian envoy over Ukraine

BRUSSELS, Feb 23, 2022 (AFP) - Belgium called in the Russian ambassador on...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600