Xiaomi Redmi introduces a 24″ 240Hz Gaming Monitor
In China, Redmi recently announced a new gaming monitor. Sales for the monitor are expected to begin on 4th March.
The Redmi Gaming Monitor has a 23.8-inch 1080p screen with a refresh rate of 240Hz and a 1ms response time. The monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium approved and makes use of FAST IPS technology.
Featuring a narrow-frame bezel on three sides, the monitor features Blue Light protection and supports DC Dimming. The gaming monitor also features a 100% RGB color gamut.
The IO panel features a magnetic back cover, while the base can be adjusted vertically and rotated. These adjustments allow the monitor to be alternatively used in vertical and portrait alignments.
Ports & Pricing
The Redmi Gaming Monitor also includes a single DisplayPort 1.2 port, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for a retail price of $253.
Download BOL News App for latest news