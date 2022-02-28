Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 06:54 pm
Xiaomi Redmi introduces a 24″ 240Hz Gaming Monitor

Web Desk BOL News

Redmi
In China, Redmi recently announced a new gaming monitor. Sales for the monitor are expected to begin on 4th March.

The Redmi Gaming Monitor has a 23.8-inch 1080p screen with a refresh rate of 240Hz and a 1ms response time. The monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium approved and makes use of FAST IPS technology.

Featuring a narrow-frame bezel on three sides, the monitor features Blue Light protection and supports DC Dimming. The gaming monitor also features a 100% RGB color gamut.

The IO panel features a magnetic back cover, while the base can be adjusted vertically and rotated. These adjustments allow the monitor to be alternatively used in vertical and portrait alignments.

Ports & Pricing

The Redmi Gaming Monitor also includes a single DisplayPort 1.2 port, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for a retail price of $253.

