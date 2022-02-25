On March 9, Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be available in India

Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 03:27 am
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be available in India On March 9

Web Desk BOL News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro

Xiaomi’s Redmi released the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S in India a few weeks ago, and the company said today that the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will join the Note 11 lineup on March 9.

Redmi hasn’t released the specifications for the Indian versions of these phones, but a teaser image we received from the company suggests a 120Hz screen, 108MP primary camera, 67W charging, and 5G connection.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is most likely the Note 11 Pro+ with 5G connectivity and a 6.67″ 120Hz FullHD+ Super AMOLED screen that was introduced last October. If it is the same phone, it will come with the Dimensity 920 SoC, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 4,500 mAh battery, and 120W charging. It will have a 16MP shooter on the front, a 108MP camera on the back, and 8MP ultrawide and 2MP telephoto macro units.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro, on the other hand, comes in three variants: a 4G model, a 5G model, and a Chinese edition. You can go here to see the detailed specs of all three models.

However, if the camera island in the teaser image is any indication, Indian users will receive the 5G variant, which will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G also has a 6.67″ FullHD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 5,000 mAh battery, and 67W charging. A 16MP selfie camera will be housed in the screen’s centre punch hole, while the camera system on the back will have 108MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro sensors.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G, on the other hand, is powered by the Helio G96 and includes an additional 2MP depth sensor in addition to the rest of the specs.

In the following days, we should have more information on the Indian Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. Having said that, our Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G review is in the works, so stay tuned.

 

