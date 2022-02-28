Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 11:18 pm
Xiaomi will begin mobile phone production in Pakistan the following week

Xiaomi

According to the company’s notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Air Link Communication Limited is set to begin production of Xiaomi mobile phones in Pakistan next week.

According to the official notice, Pakistan’s President, Dr. Arif Alvi, will inaugurate the company’s cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Kot Lakhpat, Lahore, on March 4, 2022.

According to Air Link sources, approximately 3 million Xiaomi handsets will be manufactured in the country, and the initiative will create over 3,000 direct jobs in the national market, with the country expected to earn more than $550 million from sales of Xiaomi mobiles.

Xiaomi is a global mobile phone brand that ranks 334th on the Fortune Global 500 list. It surpassed Apple to become the world’s second-largest smartphone manufacturer in Q2 2021. It is currently the leading mobile phone brand in Europe and other major markets, including India.

Air Link stated in an official statement, “It’s a historic event for our country that Xiaomi, one of the largest smartphone companies, is kicking off production in Pakistan by partnering with Select Technologies Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air Link.”

“This production facility is a step forward in the direction of the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Make in Pakistan,’ and will have a significant impact on Pakistan’s economy, resulting in the export of locally-produced Xiaomi mobile phones,” the statement concluded.

