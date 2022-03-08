Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 11:47 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Apple has unveiled TWO new iPhone colours, which will be available for purchase this week

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 11:47 pm
iPhone colours

Apple has unveiled TWO new iPhone colours, which will be available for purchase this week

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

APPLE’S Peek Performance event delivered on its promise.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, announced that the iPhone would be manufactured in the much-desired green colour.

iPhones have been available in muted tones such as graphite and rose gold since 2015.

Two new greens have been added to the lineup.

The iPhone 13 Pro will be available in alpine green and, like other iPhone 13 Pro models, will have a matted backside.

Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 13, with its glossy back, will be available in a striking and deep green colour.

The animation graphic that served as the Peek Performance logo foreshadowed the release of new iPhone colours.

According to industry insider Luke Miani, the new colour will be a more subtle deep green rather than the much-hyped hot pink.

Miani celebrated his accuracy with a tweet.

On Twitter, a special animation was created in response to the event. When users liked tweets with the hashtag #AppleEvent, the heart button lit up in the same way as the Peek Performance logo.

The Apple Store was taken offline prior to the summit; now, fans know that programmers were updating the site with the new colorwaves and products.

The price of the green iPhone 13 Pro will be announced later.

Keep checking back at Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this storey. The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, breathtaking photos, and must-see video.

 

 

Read More

51 mins ago
Iran says puts new military satellite in orbit

TEHRAN, March 8, 2022 (AFP) - Iran announced Tuesday it had successfully placed...
56 mins ago
The new iPhone 14 features a HUGE change that Apple fans have been clamouring for for years

APPLE intends to upgrade the design of its next iPhone, making one...
60 mins ago
iPhone SE 3 release date: Cheap iPhone unveiled at Apple launch with price CONFIRMED

At its most recent launch event, APPLE unveiled the all-new iPhone SE...
2 hours ago
How to Watch Apple's 'Peek Performance' Event Livestream on Tuesday, March 8th

How to Watch Apple's 'Peek Performance' Event Following much speculation and rumours,...
2 hours ago
WATCH Apple event LIVE: Cheapest iPhone SE 3 and new iPad Air Launching Today

Apple's "Peek Performance" (a hint, not a typo) will begin soon; here...
16 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A32 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A32 costs Rs. 39,999. The retail pricing...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Breeze Airways
41 seconds ago
JetBlue’s founder’s new venture Breeze Airways intends to nearly double its route network and add cross-country flights

Breeze Airways announced on Tuesday that it plans to nearly double its...
Manuel Neuer
2 mins ago
Manuel Neuer back to rally Bayern Munich defence in Salzburg match

MUNICH: Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer made his first appearance in almost...
Nadia Hussain opens up on Saba Qamar and Meera cosmetic treatments
8 mins ago
Nadia Hussain opens up on Saba Qamar and Meera cosmetic treatments

Nadia Hussain, an actor, and model, appeared in the most recent interview,...
Kim Kardashian
10 mins ago
I’m legally single and I’m loving it! Kim Kardashian poses in a naked monokini as she escapes the Kanye West divorce drama with a trip to the beach

Kim Kardashian spiced up her relaxing seaside vacation on Tuesday by posting...
Adsence Ad 300X600