Apple has unveiled TWO new iPhone colours, which will be available for purchase this week

APPLE’S Peek Performance event delivered on its promise.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, announced that the iPhone would be manufactured in the much-desired green colour.

iPhones have been available in muted tones such as graphite and rose gold since 2015.

Two new greens have been added to the lineup.

The iPhone 13 Pro will be available in alpine green and, like other iPhone 13 Pro models, will have a matted backside.

Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 13, with its glossy back, will be available in a striking and deep green colour.

The animation graphic that served as the Peek Performance logo foreshadowed the release of new iPhone colours.

According to industry insider Luke Miani, the new colour will be a more subtle deep green rather than the much-hyped hot pink.

Miani celebrated his accuracy with a tweet.

On Twitter, a special animation was created in response to the event. When users liked tweets with the hashtag #AppleEvent, the heart button lit up in the same way as the Peek Performance logo.

The Apple Store was taken offline prior to the summit; now, fans know that programmers were updating the site with the new colorwaves and products.

The price of the green iPhone 13 Pro will be announced later.

