Apple iPhone 13 Mini/ Pro & 13 Pro Max Tax in Pakistan

PTA Tax on Apple iPhone 13 Series, Including iPhone 13/ 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro & iPhone 13 Pro Max in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 13 Mini (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 72500 (On Passport)

PKR 85600 (On ID Card)

iPhone 13 (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 72500 (On Passport)

PKR 85600 (On ID Card)

iPhone 13 Pro (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 72500 (On Passport)

PKR 85600 (On ID Card)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 72500 (On Passport)

PKR 85600 (On ID Card)

Are you planning to buy an iPhone 13 model in another country and bring it back to Pakistan for personal use? Yes, but due to DIRBS, you’ll have to pay PTA tax to register it and use it with your local SIM here in Pakistan. The Apple iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max tax/customs duty mentioned above must be paid within 30 days (in the case of PTA Passport registration) and 60 days (in the case of PTA ID card registration) in order to register your phone with PTA and use it with any local network if you are importing it to Pakistan.

The Apple iPhone 13 tax / exact customs duty is mentioned above to help you determine the exact cost of importing the latest Apple smartphones to Pakistan. You’ll be able to use it for 60 days, after which your phone will no longer work with any local SIM card.

TIP!

To qualify for the discount, you should have it registered on your passport within 30 days.

When compared to the early stages of the DIRBS programme, the FBR has significantly reduced taxes.