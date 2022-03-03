Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 03:41 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Apple iPhone 13 Mini/ Pro & 13 Pro Max Tax in Pakistan

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 03:41 am
Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 Mini/ Pro & 13 Pro Max Tax in Pakistan

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

PTA Tax on Apple iPhone 13 Series, Including iPhone 13/ 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro & iPhone 13 Pro Max in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 13 Mini (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 72500 (On Passport)
PKR 85600 (On ID Card)

iPhone 13 (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 72500 (On Passport)
PKR 85600 (On ID Card)

iPhone 13 Pro (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 72500 (On Passport)
PKR 85600 (On ID Card)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 72500 (On Passport)
PKR 85600 (On ID Card)

Are you planning to buy an iPhone 13 model in another country and bring it back to Pakistan for personal use? Yes, but due to DIRBS, you’ll have to pay PTA tax to register it and use it with your local SIM here in Pakistan. The Apple iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max tax/customs duty mentioned above must be paid within 30 days (in the case of PTA Passport registration) and 60 days (in the case of PTA ID card registration) in order to register your phone with PTA and use it with any local network if you are importing it to Pakistan.

The Apple iPhone 13 tax / exact customs duty is mentioned above to help you determine the exact cost of importing the latest Apple smartphones to Pakistan. You’ll be able to use it for 60 days, after which your phone will no longer work with any local SIM card.

TIP!

To qualify for the discount, you should have it registered on your passport within 30 days.

When compared to the early stages of the DIRBS programme, the FBR has significantly reduced taxes.

Read More

6 hours ago
Life-changing iPhone hacks that every Apple fan should be aware of have been revealed

Your iPhone is full of hidden features that you may not be...
6 hours ago
Camilla, Prince Charles' wife, is following in the Queen's footsteps

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth...
8 hours ago
Oppo F19 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo F19 Price In Pakistan, the Oppo F19 costs Rs. 36,999. The...
8 hours ago
Realme C21 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Realme C21 Price In Pakistan, the Realme C21 costs Rs. 21,599. The...
24 hours ago
The Huawei Nova 9 SE has been leaked, and it is the company's first phone with a 108MP camera

Can you believe Huawei has yet to release a phone with a...
1 day ago
Oppo Reno7 Z 5G is now official, featuring a Snapdragon 695 processor, an AMOLED display, and Dual Orbit Lights

Oppo launched the Reno7 series in November, with three smartphones: the Reno7...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Vivo V23
9 mins ago
Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan The Vivo V23 costs Rs. 89,999 in...
Martin Lewis
29 mins ago
Martin Lewis predicts an increase in energy prices of “up to 50 percent” in October as a result of the situation in Ukraine

Martin Lewis has issued a warning about further energy price increases, which...
Romanian Helicopter Crash
1 hour ago
Romanian Helicopter Crash: Military personnel were killed in plane crashes

Officials confirmed on Thursday that the pilot of a fighter jet and...
Alisher Usmanov
1 hour ago
Ukraine: The United Kingdom sanctioned oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United Kingdom sanctioned two more Russian...
Adsence Ad 300X600