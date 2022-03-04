Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 05:38 pm
Apple Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Features

Iphone 14 pro max price in Pakistan
There have been a number of resources confirmed about the design and key features of the upcoming iPhone 14 series. However now, a new leak has suggested the price leak of the series. According to the prominent LeaksApplePro, iPhone 14 Pro Max will land for $1199.

Read more: Is iPhone 15 Pro will be first Apple phone without a notch?

Apple Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Expected Price in Pakistan is Rs. 269,999

Key Specifications:

Ram 6 GB
Processor Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
Rear Camera 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + TOF
Front Camera 12 MP + SL 3D
Battery 3687 mAh
Display 6.7 inches

