Apple iPhone SE 2022 announced with Apple A15 chipset

Except for one, iPhones have a reputation for being expensive. The third-generation iPhone SE has arrived, two years after the second generation. On the outside, it looks almost identical to the iPhone 6 design from 2014, but the internals are vastly improved.

Let’s start with the Apple A15 chipset, which is found in the iPhone 13 series and is the fastest smartphone chip available. This has to hurt a lot. Storage capacities remain unchanged at 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

The screen is still 4.7″ diagonally, but the thick bezels above and below make it larger than an iPhone mini. Nonetheless, for improved durability, this generation gains the “toughest glass on a smartphone” (Ceramic Shield). There’s also a Touch ID fingerprint reader beneath the screen, so you don’t have to worry about Face ID being confused by masks.

The camera has been improved, primarily in terms of computational photography. The iPhone SE (2022) retains a single 12MP sensor and lacks features such as sensor-shift image stabilisation found in the 13-series. Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion are all available on the SE (2022).

It goes without saying that the new SE is 5G capable. Apple is still selling iPhone 11 models, so it has 4G options, but all current models are 5G. It’s also worth noting that the original SE from 2016 is still running the most recent iOS.

The new iPhone SE (2022) will be available for pre-order on Friday, March 11, with prices starting at $429 for the 64GB model. Shipments begin on March 18 in the first wave of 30 countries, which includes Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.