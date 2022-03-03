Apple plans to release a foldable iPad/Mac hybrid by 2026

According to reports, Apple is working on a foldable tablet with a 20-inch display. In his Power On newsletter, Apple tracker Mark Gurman described the device as a cross between an iPad and a MacBook.

The upcoming device will have a “dual-screen” design and no physical keyboard or trackpad. The touch screen display will be used to complete all tasks. Depending on the user’s requirements, the device can be used as an iPad or a MacBook.

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultant, also stated that the company has been working hard for a long time to investigate foldable display technology. Young previously mentioned Apple’s possible plans to develop a device with a large, folding screen. He stated, ”

According to both sources, Apple will most likely release the device in 2026 or 2027. For the time being, the company is expected to launch a new iPad Air and Mac at its long-awaited spring event.