Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 12:16 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Apple plans to release a foldable iPad/Mac hybrid by 2026

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 12:16 am
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

According to reports, Apple is working on a foldable tablet with a 20-inch display. In his Power On newsletter, Apple tracker Mark Gurman described the device as a cross between an iPad and a MacBook.

The upcoming device will have a “dual-screen” design and no physical keyboard or trackpad. The touch screen display will be used to complete all tasks. Depending on the user’s requirements, the device can be used as an iPad or a MacBook.

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultant, also stated that the company has been working hard for a long time to investigate foldable display technology. Young previously mentioned Apple’s possible plans to develop a device with a large, folding screen. He stated, ”

According to both sources, Apple will most likely release the device in 2026 or 2027. For the time being, the company is expected to launch a new iPad Air and Mac at its long-awaited spring event.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Nokia C21 Plus Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Specs

Nokia C21 Plus Price in Pakistan Nokia C21 plus price in Pakistan...
2 hours ago
Nokia C21 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Specs

Nokia C21 Price in Pakistan Nokia C21 price in Pakistan is expected...
2 hours ago
Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan and Specification - 2nd March 2022

Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Vivo S1 4GB costs...
15 hours ago
Jiye Technologies announces Pakistan’s first B2B BNPL to help boost agriculture sector

Jiye Technologies, the fastest growing Agri-Tech platform in Pakistan has announced a...
21 hours ago
TCL Introduces the Low-Cost 30 SE and 30 E

TCL unveiled an impressive lineup of phones at the Mobile World Congress...
21 hours ago
Poco Introduces the First M-Series Smartphone with an AMOLED Display

POCO announced its first M-series smartphone with an AMOLED display at this...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 03 March 2022

3 March 2022: Free Fire Redeem Code: The cosmetics of Free Fire...
Shah Rukh Khan shares the release date of ‘Pathaan’
10 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan shares the release date of ‘Pathaan’

Pathaan, a film starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will be released...
Premier League
11 mins ago
In gesture of supporting Ukraine, Premier League captains will wear armbands

LONDON: This weekend, Premier League captains will wear armbands in the national...
Quetta bomb blast
16 mins ago
DSP, constable among three killed, 25 injured in Quetta bomb blast

At least three people including two police officials were killed and 25...
Adsence Ad 300X600