Beginners guide to Google Docs: Basic tutorial, plus tips and tricks

The first step is to learn how to create a new document. You can do this from any computer browser or mobile device, though a computer is preferred. The browser version of Google Docs has far more capabilities, so the majority of the steps and instructions in this Google Docs tutorial are based on it.

To create a new web document, go to the Google Docs website and log in if you haven’t already. To create your document, choose one of the templates at the top of the screen. The first template is blank, but the others are designed for specific purposes such as business letters or resumes. If you don’t like the colours or formatting, they can be completely changed once they’re created.

On mobile, you can still use your browser, but the Google Drive app is more convenient. Simply tap the plus icon in the bottom right corner, then Google Docs. It will start with a blank template, but it will also automatically save to the cloud so you can edit it later.

Whatever method you use to create your first document, make sure to name it in the field at the top of the screen. Otherwise, it’s all too easy to get lost in your Google Drive folders!

For starters, you should first learn how to use Google Docs on a computer. You have a lot more formatting options, as well as an actual keyboard to type on.

How to delete a document

Because everything automatically saves to the cloud, it’s possible to create a file that sits empty in your Google Drive storage. Fortunately, they can be deleted just as easily as they can be created.

All you have to do in a browser is find the document on the Google Docs website, click the three-dot button next to its name, and then click Remove. You can also delete it by opening the document, selecting File, and then Moving to Trash.

It’s worth noting that once deleted, those files can still be found in Google Drive’s Trash folder. These files, unlike Google Photos and Gmail, never expire. They will remain in your Trash folder until you empty it manually.

To delete the document permanently, navigate to your Google Drive Trash, select the files, and click the Delete icon in the top right. Select Delete Forever in the confirmation pop-up and enjoy your extra storage space.

How to use Google Docs: Advanced tips and tricks