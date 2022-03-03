Camilla, Prince Charles’ wife, is following in the Queen’s footsteps

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth II during her public engagements.

The future Queen appears to be trying to win hearts with her people-friendly gestures, as well as giving a boost to her resolve to serve the world’s suffering community.

During her most recent public appearance, Prince Charles’ sweet wife was overcome with emotion and burst into tears.

Because of her kind and loving nature, the UK’s longest-reigning monarch also rules the hearts of her people, as she always stands with the suffering communities to share their pain.

Prince Charles’ wife, who recently visited Ukraine’s UK community to show solidarity, wept frequently and comforted the wife of the UK ambassador to Ukraine, who was also crying.

Camilla’s innocent and kind gestures are increasing her popularity among Britons, as she appears to be impressed by Queen Elizabeth’s loving and caring nature.