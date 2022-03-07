GeekBench has published the specifications for the Google Pixel 6a

According to various leaks, the Google Pixel 6a will have a Tensor chip, similar to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, in 2021. Now, a Geekbench benchmark has confirmed it, along with additional information about the handset.

The leak was discovered by the blog MySmartPrice, who revealed that the smartphone would boot Android 12 and that the Motherboard category would be displayed with the name ‘bluejay.’ The smartphone has excellent single-core and multi-core scores.

As opposed to the Pixel 6’s 8GB RAM, the 6a features only 6GB RAM with an octa-core configuration and a Mali-G78 GPU. The lowered RAM and storage options of the handset are a result of the company’s decision to lower total device memory given the price of the d

The latest Pixel smartphone features almost the same design as its predecessors, as well as, the same camera setup and battery size. Given its impressive specifications, the Pixel 6a will cost almost $600.

Google may decide to change the smartphone’s price after it is released. The company has yet to officially reveal any other details or launch dates.