Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 06:47 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

How much will Apple’s ‘low-cost’ iPhone cost?

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 06:47 pm
low cost iPhone

How much will Apple’s ‘low-cost’ iPhone cost?

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

According to The Sun, Apple is planning to release a new iPhone, ostensibly a “cheap” model, in the coming days.

The “affordable” iPhone will be the third variant of Apple’s “Special Edition” (SE) lineup, which is its most affordable. The first-generation model was released in 2016, followed by a second-generation model in 2020, and now Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone SE 3 in the coming days.

While the California-based Apple has not publicly announced a release date, tech enthusiasts anticipate that the company will unveil the new SE 3 during its special event “Peek Performance” on March 8th (Tuesday).

According to the publication, if the company does announce the low-cost iPhone on Tuesday as expected, the device will be available for pre-order on Friday (March 11).

According to rumours, the iPhone SE 3 will cost $299, while the previous model will cost less than $199.

Read More

19 hours ago
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Price in Pakistan After Increased Taxes

PTA Mobile Tax Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: This is the era of...
21 hours ago
Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan The Vivo V23 costs Rs. 89,999 in...
1 day ago
Apple Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Features

There have been a number of resources confirmed about the design and...
1 day ago
Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan and Full Specifications

Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Vivo V20 costs Rs....
1 day ago
Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Tecno Camon 16 Premier costs Rs. 39,999. The retail...
1 day ago
Oppo A53 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Oppo A53 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Oppo A53 costs Rs....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Meghan Markle
14 mins ago
Meghan Markle will never forget Prince Charles’s one significant favour for her

In the absence of Thomas Markle, Prince Charles walked Meghan Markle down...
Euro Millions result
19 mins ago
Euro Millions result: Lottery winning numbers for Friday’s £65million jackpot

The winning numbers for tonight's massive £65 million EuroMillions National Lottery jackpot...
Sambad Lottery Result
27 mins ago
Nagaland Lottery result on, 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 5 March 2022

Nagaland Lottery result held today on 5 March 2022. Today 1 PM,...
Bridgerton
33 mins ago
This K3G song of SRK, Amitabh Bachchan to hear in Bridgerton season 2

As the second season of Netflix's historical drama Bridgerton approaches, the streaming...
Adsence Ad 300X600