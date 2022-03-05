How much will Apple’s ‘low-cost’ iPhone cost?

According to The Sun, Apple is planning to release a new iPhone, ostensibly a “cheap” model, in the coming days.

The “affordable” iPhone will be the third variant of Apple’s “Special Edition” (SE) lineup, which is its most affordable. The first-generation model was released in 2016, followed by a second-generation model in 2020, and now Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone SE 3 in the coming days.

While the California-based Apple has not publicly announced a release date, tech enthusiasts anticipate that the company will unveil the new SE 3 during its special event “Peek Performance” on March 8th (Tuesday).

According to the publication, if the company does announce the low-cost iPhone on Tuesday as expected, the device will be available for pre-order on Friday (March 11).

According to rumours, the iPhone SE 3 will cost $299, while the previous model will cost less than $199.