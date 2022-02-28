Huawei Confirms Mate 50 Series Development
Huawei has been planning the Mate 50 series’ release for quite some time. The launch has now been confirmed by the Vice President of the company’s Consumer Business Group Strategy Marketing Department.
VP Li Changzhou announced the news in a post on Weibo:
During the MWC 2022, Li Changzhou spoke of the company’s upcoming Spring 2022 Smart Office Live event. The executive’s statements assured the audience that the company may already be working on the Mate 50 lineup. However, the release date of the series has not been revealed.
A leak from Bald Panda has also confirmed that the series will debut in the second half of the year. Another tipster “It’s Fat” also claimed that delays in the future could also be possible given Huawei’s supply chain issues.
