Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 07:54 pm
Huawei introduces Nova 9 SE to compete with Redmi Note 11 Pro

Huawei Nova 9 SE: Along with the Nova 9 Pro 5G, Huawei unveiled the Nova 9 5G. The Nova 9 SE, a trimmed-down 4G-only handset, has now been released by the manufacturer.

Nova 9 SE

Nova 9 SE. © YouTech Nepal

Design & Display

The Huawei Nova 9 SE has a 6.78-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The dimensions of the device are 164.6 x 75.6 x 7.9 mm, and it weighs only 191 grammes.

The Nova SE has a fingerprint scanner on the side and is available in three colours: Crystal Blue, Pearl White, and Midnight Black.

Internals & Storage

The Snapdragon 680 powers the Nova 9 SE, which has 8GB of RAM and internal storage capacities of 128GB and 256GB.

The phone runs EMUI 12, which is based on Android 11 but does not include any Google apps or services. Dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C connector are among the other features.

Camera

The smartphone has a 108-megapixel primary camera, as well as an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. A 16MP selfie camera is also included on the Nova 9 SE.

Battery & Price

The phone’s battery capacity is 4,000mAh, and it supports 66W rapid charging. The smartphone’s price has yet to be confirmed. It will be available in two versions, each with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Nova 9 SE Specifications

  • Chipset: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
  • CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
  • GPU: Adreno 610
  • OS: Android 11, EMUI 12, no Google Play Services
  • Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE
  • Display: 6.78 inches, IPS LCD, 90Hz, 1080 x 2388 pixels
  • Memory
    • RAM: 8GB
    • Internal: 128GB or 256GB
    • Card Slot: microSDXC
  • Camera
    • Rear: 108 MP, f/1.9, (wide) + 8 MP, f/2.2, 112˚ (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
    • Front: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
  • Colours: Midnight Black, Pearl White, Crystal Blue
  • Fingerprint Sensor: Side-mounted
  • Face Unlock: Yes
  • Battery: Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 66W, 75% in 20 min
  • Price: TBD

