Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 09:13 pm
Huawei MateBook 16 laptop price & specification

The Huawei MateBook 16 was announced with an improved version of the Huawei MateBook 16, which was released in China in May 2021 and now comes pre-installed with Windows 11.

© Huawei

The Huawei MateBook 16 has the same specs as last year's model, which include an AMD processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 16-inch touchscreen.

The Huawei MateBook 16 has the same specs as last year’s model, which include an AMD processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 16-inch touchscreen.

The laptop is less expensive than the Huawei MateBook 16 variant that was released last year. Huawei has yet to reveal its plans for bringing the new Huawei MateBook 16 model with Windows 11 to international markets.

  • The AMD Ryzen 5 5600H model costs CNY 5,799 (PKR 163,423.62)
  • The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H model costs CNY 6,299 (PKR 177,514.29)

The laptops are available in Haoyue Silver and Deep Space Grey colour options.

Huawei MateBook 16 laptop specifications

The Huawei MateBook 16 has a 16-inch 2.5K (2,520×1,680 pixels) IPS display with a 189ppi pixel density and 300 nits of peak brightness that runs on Windows 11.

The laptop’s screen-to-body ratio is 90 percent, and the display has a 178-degree viewing angle. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processors, together with AMD Radeon graphics and 16GB of RAM, power the Huawei MateBook 16 (2022).

A 512GB SSD is included in the Huawei MateBook 16. A 720p HD webcam, two speakers, and two microphones are included.

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack are among the laptop’s connectivity choices.

The Huawei MateBook 16 has a full-size backlit keyboard and a fingerprint sensor on the power button, as well as an 84Wh battery. The laptop’s dimensions are 351 x 254.9 x 17.8mm, and it weighs around 1.99kg.

  • Display size: 16.00-inch
  • Display resolution: 2520×1680 pixels
  • Touchscreen: Yes
  • Processor: Ryzen 5
  • RAM: 16GB
  • OS: Windows 11
  • Hard disk: No
  • SSD: 512GB
  • Weight: 1.99 kg

