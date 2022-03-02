Huawei Teases the Global Launch of the Nova 9 SE

Huawei recently confirmed that it will launch a new phone in the global market, most likely the Nova 9 SE.

The teasers were released on Twitter, and included a video of a smartphone that was “sleek and thin with ultra-narrow bezels.”

Sleek and thin with ultra-narrow bezels.

Dropping you a hint, it's either a new laptop, tablet or smartphone. Take a smart guess!

Follow us and stay tuned to find out more.#HUAWEI #NewProductLaunch pic.twitter.com/6lVzrPqxsU — Huawei Mobile MY (@HuaweiMobileMY) March 2, 2022

Another teaser video depicts an oval-shaped camera with a slim profile, highlighting the company’s “sophisticated craftsmanship and

Sophisticated craftmanship and design to reshape your vision.

Brand new and first to launch globally. What could it be?

Follow us and find out more. #HUAWEI #NewProductLaunch pic.twitter.com/pweYeGm5yk — Huawei Mobile MY (@HuaweiMobileMY) March 1, 2022

According to reports, the Huawei Nova 9 SE has already received NBTC, EEC, and Wi-Fi Alliance certifications. The device is expected to boot EMUI in most countries and HarmonyOS in China.

Other reports suggest that the Huawei Nova 9 SE is an updated version of the Honor 50 SE, which first appeared on the TENAA website in January with the model number JLN-AL00.

According to rumours, the Huawei Nova 9 SE will have a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 270Hz. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 680 4G processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.