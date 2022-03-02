Adsence Ads 300X250
02nd Mar, 2022. 10:39 pm
Huawei Teases the Global Launch of the Nova 9 SE

Nova 9 SE

Huawei recently confirmed that it will launch a new phone in the global market, most likely the Nova 9 SE.

The teasers were released on Twitter, and included a video of a smartphone that was “sleek and thin with ultra-narrow bezels.”

Another teaser video depicts an oval-shaped camera with a slim profile, highlighting the company’s “sophisticated craftsmanship and

According to reports, the Huawei Nova 9 SE has already received NBTC, EEC, and Wi-Fi Alliance certifications. The device is expected to boot EMUI in most countries and HarmonyOS in China.

Other reports suggest that the Huawei Nova 9 SE is an updated version of the Honor 50 SE, which first appeared on the TENAA website in January with the model number JLN-AL00.

According to rumours, the Huawei Nova 9 SE will have a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 270Hz. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 680 4G processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

 

