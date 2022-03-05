iPhone Trick: Genius iPhone camera trick almost no one knows exists revealed

Your iPhone has a hidden feature that allows you to quickly and easily sign documents.

It works by utilising two techniques: the built-in document scanner and Apple’s tool for saving your own signature.

Because neither trick is widely publicised, it’s possible that many Apple fans were unaware of its existence.

However, if you’ve been given a physical document to sign (or even a virtual one), the signature trick comes in handy.

It was posted a few hours ago by TikTok creator @katamogz, and it has already received hundreds of likes.

It only takes a few seconds to accomplish.

How to scan documents on iPhone

All you have to do is launch the Notes app on your iPhone and start a new note.

You should see a panel of symbols at the very bottom of this new note, ranging from the bin to the writing symbol.

Simply click the plus symbol in the very centre to bring up a list of options.

“Scan Documents” will be at the very top of the list of options.

A camera page will open after you click “Scan Documents.”

Then, simply take a picture of the document that needs to be scanned.

You will be able to fine-tune the edges of the document and select from a variety of colour options such as black and white, greyscale, or colour.

Once you’re satisfied with the image, you can save it in your notebook as a document that looks exactly like it was scanned.

How to add signature to iPhone documents

Open the scanned document, which is usually in the form of a PDF file.

Then, in the editor, click the plus symbol in the bottom left corner.

Now, from the list of options, select Signature.

You can quickly add your own signature to your PDF by using your finger.

It is possible to resize and move the signature.

That means you can put it exactly where you want it.