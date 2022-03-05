Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 11:02 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

iPhone Trick: Genius iPhone camera trick almost no one knows exists revealed

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 11:02 pm
iPhone Trick

iPhone Trick: Genius iPhone camera trick almost no one knows exists revealed

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Your iPhone has a hidden feature that allows you to quickly and easily sign documents.

It works by utilising two techniques: the built-in document scanner and Apple’s tool for saving your own signature.

Because neither trick is widely publicised, it’s possible that many Apple fans were unaware of its existence.

However, if you’ve been given a physical document to sign (or even a virtual one), the signature trick comes in handy.

It was posted a few hours ago by TikTok creator @katamogz, and it has already received hundreds of likes.

It only takes a few seconds to accomplish.

How to scan documents on iPhone

All you have to do is launch the Notes app on your iPhone and start a new note.

You should see a panel of symbols at the very bottom of this new note, ranging from the bin to the writing symbol.

Simply click the plus symbol in the very centre to bring up a list of options.

“Scan Documents” will be at the very top of the list of options.

A camera page will open after you click “Scan Documents.”

Then, simply take a picture of the document that needs to be scanned.

You will be able to fine-tune the edges of the document and select from a variety of colour options such as black and white, greyscale, or colour.

Once you’re satisfied with the image, you can save it in your notebook as a document that looks exactly like it was scanned.

How to add signature to iPhone documents

Open the scanned document, which is usually in the form of a PDF file.

Then, in the editor, click the plus symbol in the bottom left corner.

Now, from the list of options, select Signature.

You can quickly add your own signature to your PDF by using your finger.

It is possible to resize and move the signature.

That means you can put it exactly where you want it.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A12 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Samsung Galaxy A12 Price in Pakistan The Samsung Galaxy A12 is now...
2 hours ago
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be available On March 9

Xiaomi's Redmi released the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S in...
3 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Features

Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan...
4 hours ago
How much will Apple's 'low-cost' iPhone cost?

According to The Sun, Apple is planning to release a new iPhone,...
23 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A32 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A32 costs Rs. 39,999. The retail pricing...
23 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Features

Samsung is launching its new 5G smartphone of its A-Series and the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Horoscope Today
8 mins ago
Horoscope Today 5th March- The ‘Luckiest Day of the Year’ has arrived, bringing you a miracle.

Are you ready to strike it rich? I'm sure you are! It's...
Mila Kunis
24 mins ago
Mila Kunis says she’s “never been more proud to be Ukrainian,” and she’s launching a refugee fundraiser with Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher shared a video on social media in...
Britney Spears
28 mins ago
Britney Spears has hinted that she is secretly married to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears, a US singer and songwriter, has hinted at secretly marrying...
Vicky Kaushal
31 mins ago
Watch Vicky Kaushal grooves to Hasan Raheem’s song ‘Joona’

Vicky Kaushal, a well-known Indian actor who has been in a number...
Adsence Ad 300X600