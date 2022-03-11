Netflix subscription fee increased: Netflix announced on Thursday that it had hiked its subscription prices in order to invest more in the creation of new episodes and films.

Prices for its popular standard plan in the UK, which allows simultaneous streaming on two devices, will increase by 2 pounds per month to GBP 10.99, while consumers who use the basic plan will now pay 6.99 pounds instead of the previous price of 5.99 pounds. The premium package would cost GBP 15.99 per month.

The basic package will cost EUR 1 more in Ireland, while the standard and premium tiers will cost EUR 14.99 and EUR 20.99, respectively.

“Our updated prices reflect the investment we have made in our service and catalog, and will allow us to continue making the series, documentaries and films our members love as well as investing in talent and the creative industry,” said a spokesperson from Netflix.

The company last updated its prices in December 2020 for the United Kingdom and March 2021 for Ireland.

For all new members, the price adjustment will take effect on March 10, while existing members will be notified 30 days before the change takes effect for their payment cycles. The Guardian was the first to publish the news on Thursday.

