Nokia C21 Plus Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Specs

Nokia C21 Plus Price in Pakistan

Nokia C21 plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 21,999. This smartphone has 6.52 inches display along with the storage of 64GB Built-in and the other variant comes with 4GB RAM. The Nokia C21 Plus packs a 5050 mAh battery and it has two cameras on back, with the main 13 MP along with 2 MP camera.

Full Specifications: