Adsence Ad 160X600
Nokia C21 Plus Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Specs
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250
Nokia C21 Plus Price in Pakistan
Nokia C21 plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 21,999. This smartphone has 6.52 inches display along with the storage of 64GB Built-in and the other variant comes with 4GB RAM. The Nokia C21 Plus packs a 5050 mAh battery and it has two cameras on back, with the main 13 MP along with 2 MP camera.
Read more: Nokia C21 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Specs
Full Specifications:
|Nokia C21 Plus
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A (28nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|IMG8322
|OS
|Android 11 (Go edition)
|Supported Networks
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE
|Display
|6.52″ IPS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels, 269 PPI, scratch protection
|RAM
|2GB, 3GB, 4GB
|Storage
|32GB, 64GB
|Card Slot
|yes
|Main Camera
|13 MP, (wide), AF
2 MP, (depth)
|Front Camera
|5MP
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Rear-mounted
|Colors
|Dark Blue, Warm Gray
|Battery
|4,000 mAh/5,050 mAh
Download BOL News App for latest news