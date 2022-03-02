Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 10:34 pm
Nokia C21 Plus Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Specs

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 10:34 pm
Nokia C21 Plus
Nokia C21 Plus Price in Pakistan

Nokia C21 plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 21,999. This smartphone has 6.52 inches display along with the storage of 64GB Built-in and the other variant comes with 4GB RAM. The Nokia C21 Plus packs a 5050 mAh battery and it has two cameras on back, with the main 13 MP along with 2 MP camera.

Read moreNokia C21 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Specs

Full Specifications:

Nokia C21 Plus
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A (28nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU IMG8322
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
Display 6.52″ IPS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels, 269 PPI, scratch protection
RAM 2GB, 3GB, 4GB
Storage 32GB, 64GB
Card Slot yes
Main Camera 13 MP, (wide), AF
2 MP, (depth)
Front Camera 5MP
Fingerprint Sensor Rear-mounted
Colors Dark Blue, Warm Gray
Battery
 4,000 mAh/5,050 mAh

