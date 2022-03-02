Adsence Ad 160X600
Nokia C21 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Specs
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250
Nokia C21 Price in Pakistan
Nokia C21 price in Pakistan is expected to be PKR 16,999. Smartphone is simply the cheaper version of the C21 Plus. It has the same display and build, minus the IP52 rating. This one only has a single camera on the back.
Read more: Nokia C21 Plus Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Specs
Full Specifications:
|Nokia C21
|Nokia C21 Plus
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A (28nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|IMG8322
|OS
|Android 11 (Go edition)
|Supported Networks
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE
|Display
|6.52″ IPS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels, 269 PPI,
|RAM
|2GB, 3GB
|Storage
|32GB, 64GB
|Card Slot
|yes
|Main Camera
|8MP
|Front Camera
|5MP
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Rear-mounted
|Colors
|Dark Blue, Warm Gray
|Battery
|3,000 mAh
Download BOL News App for latest news