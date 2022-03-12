Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 12:51 am
Nokia G400 5G Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date

In Pakistan, the Nokia G400 5G costs Rs 40,300. In USD, this Nokia’s most recent model costs $228. The launch date has been planned for January 5, 2022.

Nokia G400 5G Features

  • Dual Sim, 3G, 4G, 5G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi
  • Snapdragon 480, Octa-Core, 2 GHz Processor
  • 6 GB RAM, 128 GB inbuilt storage
  • 5000 mAh Battery
  • 6.5 inches, 1080 x 1920 px, 120 Hz Display with Water Drop Notch
  • 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear & 8 MP Front Camera
  • Android 12
  • Bluetooth

Nokia G400 5G Full Specifications

General
Brand Nokia Mobile Phones
Model G400 5G
Storage 6 GB RAM, 128 GB
Price PKR 40,300/-
Release Date 5th January 2022
Design
Bezel-less Yes
Display
Type Color IPS LCD screen (16M)
Touch Yes, with Multitouch
Size 6.5 inches, 1080 x 1920 pixels, 120 Hz
Aspect Ratio 16:9
PPI ~339 PPI
Notch Yes, Water Drop Notch
Memory
RAM 6 GB
Storage 128 GB
Card Slot No
Connectivity
GPRS Yes
EDGE Yes
3G Yes
4G Yes
5G Yes
VoLTE Yes
Wifi Yes, with wifi-hotspot
Bluetooth Yes
USB Yes
USB Features USB on-the-go

 

Extra
GPS Yes
Face Unlock Yes
3.5mm Headphone Jack Yes
Camera
Rear Camera 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP with autofocus
Video Recording Yes
Flash Yes, LED
Front Camera 8 MP
Technical
OS Android v12
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
CPU 2 GHz, Octa Core Processor
Core Details 2×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 460
GPU Adreno 619
Java No
Multimedia
Email Yes
Music Yes
Video Yes
FM Radio Yes
Document Reader Yes
Battery
Type Non-Removable Battery
Size 5000 mAh

