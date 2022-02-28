OnePlus: OxygenOS 13 will be more similar to stock UI, and the OnePlus 10 Pro will be available globally at the end of March

OnePlus made a slew of announcements for Mobile World Congress today. These centred on the company’s upcoming software and hardware launches, as well as its expansion into new markets in 2022.

To begin with, OnePlus has confirmed that OxygenOS 13 will be more similar to stock Android. This decision was made in response to feedback from OxygenOS 12, which was widely panned for essentially becoming a clone of Oppo’s ColorOS.

According to OnePlus, OxygenOS and ColorOS will continue to share codebases while remaining distinct properties with user experiences similar to what their respective user bases expect. For OxygenOS, this means returning to the clean and simple look of stock Android. OxygenOS 13 will be available later this year alongside Android 13.

Following that will be a hardware announcement for the OnePlus 10 Pro. This latest OnePlus flagship has only been available in China so far, but it will be available globally by the end of March. This expanded launch will occur in North America, India, and Europe.

OnePlus will also expand into new markets. In Mexico and Canada, the company will expand its current product line. It will also make its debut in South America and expand to more Asian countries. It will also expand further in North Africa and the Middle East.

Finally, OnePlus will expand its collaboration with Oppo in the future. The company announced that it is now an independent sub-brand of Oppo, benefiting from Oppo’s R&D resources and technology while providing its software and “deep user insights.”

Oppo’s 150W SuperVooc, which can charge a 4500mAh battery to 50% in just five minutes, is one of the new technologies it will benefit from. Later this year, OnePlus phones will be equipped with this technology.

Finally, the company announced that it will ship 11 million smartphones in 2021, the most ever. Since its debut in 2020, the Nord series has sold 10 million units.