Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 04:12 pm
Oppo A53 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Oppo A53

Oppo A53 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Oppo A53 costs Rs. 27,999. The sale pricing of Oppo mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Oppo A53 in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999.
  • Price of Oppo in USD is $174.

Smart technology Oppo’s new smartphone, the A53, has been unveiled. The launch is approaching quickly. The next smartphone is loaded with cutting-edge features and powerful specs that will provide the user with the greatest performance possible.’ Oppo A53 is another smartphone in the series with a lot to offer, and the business just debuted the A52 gadget. Let’s go through some of the primary features of the handset that we’ll be receiving. The Snapdragon 460 CPU will power the new Oppo A53. This is a powerful chipset that will enable the future smartphone Oppo A53 to give high-end performance to the user. The device’s chipset is powered by 4/6 gigabytes of RAM, and the internal storage capacity of the Oppo sharp A53 will be 64 and 128 gigabytes, which is a substantial amount of storage. As a result, you will have no problems with data storage capacity. The Oppo will include a dedicated slot in the future iteration of the A53 series to make it a better choice in terms of internal storage space. This option is used to expand the device’s internal storage capacity. The upcoming handset, codenamed A53, would run on Android 10 OS out of the box, supporting all of the latest capabilities in the field of smart technology. It’ll also include a triple-camera configuration on the back. The main sensor on the A53 is 13 megapixels. The secondary sensor will be 2 megapixels, and the depth lens will also be 2 megapixels. Oppo’s A53 will have a 16-megapixel front-facing camera system. In the form of the upcoming Oppo A53, Samsung has a new opponent in the market and users have another option to choose from.

 

OPPO A53 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
TD-SCDMA
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Speed HSPA, LTE
GPRS Yes
EDGE Yes
Launch
Announced 2020, Released
Status Available
Body
Dimensions
Weight
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM/ Micro-SIM)
Display
Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.5 inches (~70.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels (~270 ppi pixel density)
Multitouch Yes
– Color OS 2.1
Platform
OS Android 10 OS
Chipset Snapdragon 460 SoC
CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
GPU Adreno 4610
Memory
Card slot microSD, up to 128 GB
Internal 64GB, 4GB RAM
Camera
Triple 13 MP, autofocus, LED flash
2 MP (Macro)
2 MP (Depth)
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Secondary 16 MP
Sound
Alert types Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Yes
Bluetooth v4.0, A2DP
GPS Yes, with A-GPS
NFC Yes
Radio To be confirmed
USB microUSB v2.0, USB Host
Features
Sensors Accelerometer, proximity, compass
Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Browser HTML5
Java No
– MP4/H.264/FLAC player
– MP3/eAAC+/WAV player
– Document viewer
– Photo viewer/editor
Battery
Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery
Stand-by
Talk time

