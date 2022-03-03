Oppo A76 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo A76 Price

In Pakistan, the Oppo A76 costs Rs. 36,999. The retail price of Oppo mobile products in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Oppo in USD is $229.

Smart technology Oppo will soon release the A76 to the market. Oppo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is working on a new smartphone for its A-series. The new handset will be a mid-ranger and will be released in Malaysia. The newcomer will be known as the Oppo A76. The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset will power the upcoming smartphone; this is a powerful chipset found in high-end handsets. The Oppo A76 with this processor will deliver impressive results to the user. Under the hood of this smartphone is a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor. There is also a powerful Adreno 610 GPU. The Oppo A76 will have a 6.56-inch screen with full HD resolution and a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. There is also a new AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display that is well known for its excellent results. This Oppo sharp A76 handset will be equipped with a massive RAM capacity of 6 gigabytes. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity indicate that it will allow the user to execute tasks in seconds. In the back of the Oppo A76, there is a Dual Camera. The primary camera has 13 megapixels and a secondary camera with 2 megapixels. The selfie camera has 8 megapixels and will take excellent pictures. The upcoming new A76 features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor to prevent data loss. And the battery of this A76 is 5000 mAh, which is planted inside the belly of the new A76 and is enough to keep it running for nearly one or two days of active use. In addition, the new Oppo A76 handset has a fast battery charging capability of 33W. Now, Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers will be looking to incorporate features similar to the Oppo A76.

OPPO A76 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 CDMA 800 3G bands HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 CDMA2000 1x 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G bands 1, 28, 41, 77, 78 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2021, October 25 Status Coming soon. Exp. release 2021, November

Body Dimensions 163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4 mm (6.45 x 2.98 x 0.33 in) Weight 189.5 g (6.70 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD, 480 nits (typ) Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~82.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density) Protection Panda / Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Platform OS Android 11, ColorOS 11.1 Chipset MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2

Memory Card slot microSDXC Internal 128GB 6GB RAM UFS 2.1 / UFS 2.2

Main Camera Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12Âµm, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS NFC No Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Charging 10W