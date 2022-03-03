Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 01:28 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Oppo A76 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 01:28 am
Oppo A76

Oppo A76 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Oppo A76 Price

In Pakistan, the Oppo A76 costs Rs. 36,999. The retail price of Oppo mobile products in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Oppo A76 in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999.
  • Price of Oppo in USD is $229.

Smart technology Oppo will soon release the A76 to the market. Oppo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is working on a new smartphone for its A-series. The new handset will be a mid-ranger and will be released in Malaysia. The newcomer will be known as the Oppo A76. The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset will power the upcoming smartphone; this is a powerful chipset found in high-end handsets. The Oppo A76 with this processor will deliver impressive results to the user. Under the hood of this smartphone is a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor. There is also a powerful Adreno 610 GPU. The Oppo A76 will have a 6.56-inch screen with full HD resolution and a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. There is also a new AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display that is well known for its excellent results. This Oppo sharp A76 handset will be equipped with a massive RAM capacity of 6 gigabytes. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity indicate that it will allow the user to execute tasks in seconds. In the back of the Oppo A76, there is a Dual Camera. The primary camera has 13 megapixels and a secondary camera with 2 megapixels. The selfie camera has 8 megapixels and will take excellent pictures. The upcoming new A76 features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor to prevent data loss. And the battery of this A76 is 5000 mAh, which is planted inside the belly of the new A76 and is enough to keep it running for nearly one or two days of active use. In addition, the new Oppo A76 handset has a fast battery charging capability of 33W. Now, Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers will be looking to incorporate features similar to the Oppo A76.

 

OPPO A56 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
CDMA 800
3G bands HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1x
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G bands 1, 28, 41, 77, 78
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2021, October 25
Status Coming soon. Exp. release 2021, November
Body
Dimensions 163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4 mm (6.45 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)
Weight 189.5 g (6.70 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD, 480 nits (typ)
Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~82.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
Protection Panda / Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Platform
OS Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
Chipset MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
Memory
Card slot microSDXC
Internal 128GB 6GB RAM
UFS 2.1 / UFS 2.2
Main Camera
Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12Âµm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Features HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
NFC No
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Charging 10W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.1 stars, based on 3 reviews.

Read More

4 hours ago
Huawei Teases the Global Launch of the Nova 9 SE

Huawei recently confirmed that it will launch a new phone in the...
4 hours ago
Nokia C21 Plus Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Specs

Nokia C21 Plus Price in Pakistan Nokia C21 plus price in Pakistan...
4 hours ago
Nokia C21 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Specs

Nokia C21 Price in Pakistan Nokia C21 price in Pakistan is expected...
4 hours ago
Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan and Specification - 2nd March 2022

Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Vivo S1 4GB costs...
17 hours ago
Jiye Technologies announces Pakistan’s first B2B BNPL to help boost agriculture sector

Jiye Technologies, the fastest growing Agri-Tech platform in Pakistan has announced a...
23 hours ago
TCL Introduces the Low-Cost 30 SE and 30 E

TCL unveiled an impressive lineup of phones at the Mobile World Congress...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Master Changan
58 seconds ago
VIDEO: Master Changan Reveals the Launch Date of the Oshan X7 SUV

Master Changan Motor has officially announced that the Oshan X7 SUV will...
Dua Lipa
6 mins ago
Dua Lipa has been sued by a reggae band who claims her hit Levitating is a rip-off of their 2017 song

A band has reportedly filed a lawsui 'Well, when we made Levitating,...
Lisa Kudrow
10 mins ago
Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunite on the premiere of Shining Vale

Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunited on the red carpet for the...
Kanye West
15 mins ago
Kanye West posts the first photo of himself with Chaney Jones on Instagram, seemingly confirming his new romance

Kanye West appears to have confirmed his new romance with Chaney Jones...
Adsence Ad 300X600