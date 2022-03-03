Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 07:37 pm
Oppo F19 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo F19

Oppo F19 Price

In Pakistan, the Oppo F19 costs Rs. 36,999. The retail price of Oppo mobile products in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Oppo F19 in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999.
  • Price of Oppo in USD is $229.

What if OPPO released the F19 with 10X optical zoom instead of 5X? An innovative brand like this can do anything, and we already know that this brand has accomplished the impossible, and now the OPPO F19 is about to repeat history by launching a smartphone with 10x Zoom in its back camera lens. Not only that, but the OPPO F19 is rumoured to have a 3D camera that allows you to change your outfits and do different things with the same type of camera that is used in other devices. There will be more room on the screen for you to place your fingers to unlock the smartphone. It is also speculated that the F19 can now be unlocked with two fingers at the same time rather than a single finger. The Snapdragon 662 will power this smartphone, which is a competitive chipset capable of performing many tasks quite easily, so the F19 appears to be a truly powerful machine capable of doing everything that we have discussed previously. Fast charging is a new trend in the smartphone world, which is why the OPPO F19 comes with super-fast charging, or in other words, VOOC charging, which is capable of charging your new OPPO F19 with pretty awesome speed.

OPPO F19 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2021, April 01
Status Available. Released 2021, April 08
Body
Dimensions 160.3 x 73.8 x 8 mm (6.31 x 2.91 x 0.31 in)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type AMOLED, 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
Size 6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~84.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
GPU Adreno 610
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 128GB 6GB RAM
Main Camera
Triple 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.09″, 1.0Âµm
Features Panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised)
SuperVOOC 2.0
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.2 stars, based on 23 reviews.

 

 

