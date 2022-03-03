Oppo F19 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo F19 Price

In Pakistan, the Oppo F19 costs Rs. 36,999. The retail price of Oppo mobile products in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Oppo in USD is $229.

What if OPPO released the F19 with 10X optical zoom instead of 5X? An innovative brand like this can do anything, and we already know that this brand has accomplished the impossible, and now the OPPO F19 is about to repeat history by launching a smartphone with 10x Zoom in its back camera lens. Not only that, but the OPPO F19 is rumoured to have a 3D camera that allows you to change your outfits and do different things with the same type of camera that is used in other devices. There will be more room on the screen for you to place your fingers to unlock the smartphone. It is also speculated that the F19 can now be unlocked with two fingers at the same time rather than a single finger. The Snapdragon 662 will power this smartphone, which is a competitive chipset capable of performing many tasks quite easily, so the F19 appears to be a truly powerful machine capable of doing everything that we have discussed previously. Fast charging is a new trend in the smartphone world, which is why the OPPO F19 comes with super-fast charging, or in other words, VOOC charging, which is capable of charging your new OPPO F19 with pretty awesome speed.

OPPO F19 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2021, April 01 Status Available. Released 2021, April 08

Body Dimensions 160.3 x 73.8 x 8 mm (6.31 x 2.91 x 0.31 in) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type AMOLED, 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak) Size 6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~84.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 11, ColorOS 11.1 Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) GPU Adreno 610

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB 6GB RAM

Main Camera Triple 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.09″, 1.0Âµm Features Panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC No Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised)

SuperVOOC 2.0