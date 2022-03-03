Oppo Reno7 Z 5G is now official, featuring a Snapdragon 695 processor, an AMOLED display, and Dual Orbit Lights

Oppo launched the Reno7 series in November, with three smartphones: the Reno7 5G, Reno7 Pro 5G, and Reno7 SE 5G. Today, Oppo unveiled the Reno7 Z 5G, bringing the total to four.

The Reno7 Z 5G was supposed to be unveiled tomorrow at 4:30PM local time at an event in Thailand, but Oppo has already revealed all of the specs and features of the Reno7 5G ahead of the launch.

The Oppo Reno7 Z 5G is centred on a 6.43″ 60Hz FullHD+ AMOLED display with a punch hole in the top-left corner for the 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone’s back panel, which features the Oppo Glow Design, houses a triple camera system with 64MP primary, 2MP monochrome, and 2MP depth sensors.

The smartphone includes AI-powered camera features, as well as Dual Orbit Lights, which illuminate when you receive notifications or the phone is charging. This is not a new feature on Oppo smartphones. It’s been seen before on the Reno7 Pro 5G. The difference here is that the RGB lights are placed around the cameras, whereas the Reno7 Pro 5G has them around the camera island.

The Oppo Reno7 Z 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC, runs Android 11-based ColorOS 12, and has 8GB RAM that can be virtually expanded up to 5GB. The smartphone has 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card.

The Reno7 Z 5G also has a fingerprint reader on the side, splash resistance, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W charging. According to Oppo, the bundled 33W adapter can charge this cell from 0% to 31% in 15 minutes and 100% in 63 minutes.