Poco Introduces the First M-Series Smartphone with an AMOLED Display

POCO announced its first M-series smartphone with an AMOLED display at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC). We saw a 5G version of the same smartphone last year, and now the company has released a 4G variant. Aside from the use of a different chipset, the newly introduced 4G variant also includes other changes.

Design & Display

The 6.43″ AMOLED panel on the M4 Pro 4G replaces the 6.6″ IPS LCD on the 5G model. The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and is protected by the classic Gorilla Glass 3.

The smartphone is also splash resistant, with an IP53 rating. For biometrics and authentication, it also has a fingerprint reader on the side.

Storage & Hardware

The Dimensity 810 5G is replaced by a Helio G96 in the 4G variant. The GPU, however, remains the same, Mali G57 MC2. The device has two storage options: 6/128 GB and 8/256 GB. This model has LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, as well as a microSD slot for expansion.

Because the smartphone runs MIUI 13, virtual RAM is also available, adding 3 GB to the 8/256 GB configuration.

The M4 Pro, like its predecessor, has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, dual speakers, a Z-axis linear motor, an IR blaster, and NFC.

Cameras

The M4 Pro 4G comes with a triple-lens unit for photography. This includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The 64MP primary sensor is the highest resolution sensor on a Poco M phone to date, while the 8 MP ultrawide lens remains unchanged and a new addition, a 2 MP macro lens, has been added. In addition, there is a 16 MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calling.

Battery & Availability

A 5,000 mAh battery powers the smartphone, and thanks to the included 33W charger, it can charge from zero to 100 percent in 1 hour and last 2 days of typical usage before needing to be charged again.

The Poco M4 Pro starts at €220 ($246) for the 6/128 GB configuration, and €270 ($302) for the upgraded 8/256 GB model.

Specifications of POCO M4 Pro