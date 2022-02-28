Adsence Ads 300X250
Poco X4 Pro 5G and Poco M4 Pro with AMOLED displays have been announced

Poco X4
Xiaomi today added two AMOLED-equipped models to its Poco lineup: an X-series mid-ranger with an improved camera and a 4G version of the Poco M4 Pro 5G (there’s more to the difference than just the modem).

Poco X4 Pro 5G

The top X-series mid-ranger for this generation adopts an AMOLED display – the Poco X4 Pro 5G has a 6.67″ panel with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 px (20:9). This one, like last year’s X3 Pro, has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, but the touch sampling rate has been increased to 360 Hz (up from 240 Hz). It’s also brighter, with a typical brightness of 700 nits (up from 450 nits) and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The new phone uses Gorilla Glass 5 for protection, which isn’t a straight upgrade (instead of GG6).

Poco X4

In fact, this phone is not a direct replacement for the X3 Pro. This one prioritises the screen, camera, and battery over other components such as the chipset – the X4 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 695.

This 6 nm chip is a follow-up to the SD 690, with 15% higher CPU performance (due to two Cortex-A76 cores at 2.2 GHz + 6x A55 cores at 1.8 GHz) and 30% higher GPU performance (Adreno 619). It’s a good chip, but it can’t compete with the Snapdragon 860 that powered the X3 Pro, especially the GPU.

In any case, there are two options: 6/128 GB and 8/256 GB. This is a dual-SIM phone with a hybrid slot, which means you can use a microSD card instead of a second phone line. MIUI 13 includes virtual RAM, which adds 2 GB to the 6 GB model and 3 GB to the 8 GB model. Sub-6 5G connectivity is available, as well as a 3.5 mm headphone jack (with Hi-Res Audio certification), Bluetooth 5.1, an IR blaster, and NFC.

The new model’s camera is a significant improvement, with a large 108 MP 1/1.56″ sensor in the main. That’s a significant improvement over last year’s model’s 48 MP 1/2.0″ sensor. It is better suited for low-light shooting due to its 9-in-1 binning, which results in effective pixels measuring 2.1 m (lens aperture is f/1.9).

Poco X4

The remaining cameras are an 8 MP ultra wide (118° FOV, f/2.2, presumably unchanged) and a 2 MP macro (no depth sensor this time around). The punch-hole selfie camera has a 16 MP sensor (f/2.4), which is a step down from the X3 Pro’s 20 MP camera (f/2.2).

Poco X4

The battery is also unique. It still has a fairly large capacity of 5,000 mAh (though this is 160 mAh less) and now charges at twice the power – 67W (up from 33W) with the included adapter. A fully charged battery will provide 15 hours of video playback. When the battery is depleted, the charger can recharge it to 70% in about 20 minutes, and it can reach 100% in 41 minutes (the X3 Pro needed 59 minutes).

Poco X4

The phone’s dimensions have been reduced, and it now weighs 205g and measures 8.12 mm thick (down from 9.4 mm) (down from 215g). It still has IP53 dust and water resistance, dual speakers, and a Z-axis linear motor.

 

