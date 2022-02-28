Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 03:18 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Realme GT2 Pro Specifications and review

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 03:18 am
Realme GT2 Pro

Realme GT2 Pro Specifications and review

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Realme’s flagship GT2 Pro has just been released on the global market and will be available in the United Kingdom and other European countries in March, and it has just arrived at our office!

This is Realme’s best phone to date, and it’s impressive on every level, especially considering the low starting price of €800/£700. To get us started, here’s a video of the key features.

The Realme GT2 Pro comes in a recyclable box that contains only 0.3 percent plastic. However, in terms of accessories, this is one of the most well-stocked retail packages at this price, including a 65W charger, USB cable, and a silicon case.

The charger is capable of charging the GT2 Pro to 100 percent in 33 minutes.

Naoto Fukasawa collaborated on the design of the Realme GT2 Pro. Paper Tech is the result, an innovative biopolymer that is both carbon-conscious and tactilely unique.

The texture is similar to that of recycled cardboard. Ours is the White model, but there are also Green, Black, and Blue options.

The GT2 Pro feels light in the hand, weighing just under 190g for the Paper White and Paper Green models.

The display is especially impressive. It has a 6.7-inch diagonal and is the first Realme device to break the 1080p barrier. The panel is very sharp when set to 1440p. There are three refresh rate options: High (which aims to keep things at 120Hz), Auto, and 60Hz. Realme has used the same LTPO 2.0 technology found in the Galaxy S22 Ultra, so the panel can technically refresh at as low as 1Hz to save power.

Finally, we arrive at the cameras. The main 50MP Sony IMX766 camera should produce high-quality images in any lighting condition. This is the same sensor found in the Oppo Find X5 Pro and Find N, as well as the main camera on the Realme 9 Pro+, which we adored.

The 3MP microscope camera and the 50MP 150-degree ultrawide camera, however, set the GT2 Pro apart from the majority of its competitors. Each camera offers a distinct perspective that you won’t find on most other phones.

The macro camera allows you to get as close to a subject as a couple of centimetres. The ultrawide is mind-bogglingly wide. Standing at the entrance, you can fit an entire cupboard, or a 27-inch monitor with a keyboard and mouse from 40cm away. The only issue is that when you open the ultrawide camera app, the Realme GT2 Pro displays a cropped-in version that isn’t very wide. You must locate the 150° mode in the’more modes’ section.

 

Read More

25 mins ago
Samsung's Galaxy Book2 Pro and Pro 360 have been launched with 12th generation processors

At this year's Mobile World Congress, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Book 2...
3 hours ago
NASA exploring ways to keep ISS afloat without

WASHINGTON, Feb 28, 2022 (AFP) - NASA is exploring ways to keep the International Space...
4 hours ago
Xiaomi will begin mobile phone production in Pakistan the following week

According to the company's notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Air...
4 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 release date, specs & Price

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 will become available for pre-order from...
8 hours ago
Xiaomi Redmi introduces a 24″ 240Hz Gaming Monitor

In China, Redmi recently announced a new gaming monitor. Sales for the...
10 hours ago
TCL Introduces New and Updated Tablets with 5G for a Low Price

Several cool releases were made at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), with...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

6 mins ago
The Realme GT2 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is now available worldwide

Realme recently unveiled the GT2 Pro to the international market, stating that...
Realme GT2
10 mins ago
Realme Unveils its Low-Cost GT2 Flagship Phone in Overseas Markets

Realme, like many other companies, unveiled its latest flagship duo, the GT2...
Mate 50
16 mins ago
Huawei Confirms Mate 50 Series Development

Huawei has been planning the Mate 50 series' release for quite some...
Yamaha YBR 125G
20 mins ago
PHOTOS: Yamaha YBR 125G Gets a Vibrant New Look 

Yamaha has revealed the YBR 125G's yearly cosmetic update. The decals have...
Adsence Ad 300X600