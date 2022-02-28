Realme GT2 Pro Specifications and review

Realme’s flagship GT2 Pro has just been released on the global market and will be available in the United Kingdom and other European countries in March, and it has just arrived at our office!

This is Realme’s best phone to date, and it’s impressive on every level, especially considering the low starting price of €800/£700. To get us started, here’s a video of the key features.

The Realme GT2 Pro comes in a recyclable box that contains only 0.3 percent plastic. However, in terms of accessories, this is one of the most well-stocked retail packages at this price, including a 65W charger, USB cable, and a silicon case.

The charger is capable of charging the GT2 Pro to 100 percent in 33 minutes.

Naoto Fukasawa collaborated on the design of the Realme GT2 Pro. Paper Tech is the result, an innovative biopolymer that is both carbon-conscious and tactilely unique.

The texture is similar to that of recycled cardboard. Ours is the White model, but there are also Green, Black, and Blue options.

The GT2 Pro feels light in the hand, weighing just under 190g for the Paper White and Paper Green models.

The display is especially impressive. It has a 6.7-inch diagonal and is the first Realme device to break the 1080p barrier. The panel is very sharp when set to 1440p. There are three refresh rate options: High (which aims to keep things at 120Hz), Auto, and 60Hz. Realme has used the same LTPO 2.0 technology found in the Galaxy S22 Ultra, so the panel can technically refresh at as low as 1Hz to save power.

Finally, we arrive at the cameras. The main 50MP Sony IMX766 camera should produce high-quality images in any lighting condition. This is the same sensor found in the Oppo Find X5 Pro and Find N, as well as the main camera on the Realme 9 Pro+, which we adored.

The 3MP microscope camera and the 50MP 150-degree ultrawide camera, however, set the GT2 Pro apart from the majority of its competitors. Each camera offers a distinct perspective that you won’t find on most other phones.

The macro camera allows you to get as close to a subject as a couple of centimetres. The ultrawide is mind-bogglingly wide. Standing at the entrance, you can fit an entire cupboard, or a 27-inch monitor with a keyboard and mouse from 40cm away. The only issue is that when you open the ultrawide camera app, the Realme GT2 Pro displays a cropped-in version that isn’t very wide. You must locate the 150° mode in the’more modes’ section.