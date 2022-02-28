Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 03:09 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Realme Unveils its Low-Cost GT2 Flagship Phone in Overseas Markets

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 03:09 am
Realme GT2

Realme Unveils its Low-Cost Flagship Phone in Overseas Markets

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Realme, like many other companies, unveiled its latest flagship duo, the GT2 and GT2 Pro, at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC).

 

Back in January, the Chinese manufacturer announced the Realme GT2 and Realme GT2 Pro in China. The company has now launched both smartphones in the global market.

We’ll go over the specifications of this recently launched duo down below.

Design & Display

The Realme GT2 features a 6.62-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness of 1300 nits, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is also protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

For biometrics and authentication, the device employs an optical under-display fingerprint reader.

 

The Realme GT is available in Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, and Titanium Blue.

Storage and Hardware

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset and comes with 8/12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128/256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Realme GT2 runs Realme UI 3.0 on top of Android 12 out of the box, with 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of Android security patches guaranteed.

Cameras

The handset has a triple-camera unit on the back panel for photography. It has a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Up front, there’s also a 16MP selfie camera.

Battery & Availability

The GT2 has a large 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. According to the advertisements, the battery can be charged to 100 percent in just 33 minutes.

The smartphone will be available for purchase on March 15 for €449 ($503) as an early bird price for the 8/128GB variant, and for €599 ($671) as a regular price for the 12/256GB variant.

Realme GT2 Specifications

  • Chipset: Snapdragon 888
  • OS: Realme UI 3.0 on top of Android 12 out of the box
  • Display: 6.62″  AMOLED Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 8/12GB
    • Internal: 128/256GB
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Triple): 50 MP (wide)
      8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro)
    • Front: 16MP
  • Colors: Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, Titanium Blue
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 65W fast charging

Read More

24 mins ago
Samsung's Galaxy Book2 Pro and Pro 360 have been launched with 12th generation processors

At this year's Mobile World Congress, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Book 2...
3 hours ago
NASA exploring ways to keep ISS afloat without

WASHINGTON, Feb 28, 2022 (AFP) - NASA is exploring ways to keep the International Space...
4 hours ago
Xiaomi will begin mobile phone production in Pakistan the following week

According to the company's notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Air...
4 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 release date, specs & Price

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 will become available for pre-order from...
8 hours ago
Xiaomi Redmi introduces a 24″ 240Hz Gaming Monitor

In China, Redmi recently announced a new gaming monitor. Sales for the...
10 hours ago
TCL Introduces New and Updated Tablets with 5G for a Low Price

Several cool releases were made at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), with...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Realme GT2 Pro
6 seconds ago
Realme GT2 Pro Specifications and review

Realme's flagship GT2 Pro has just been released on the global market...
5 mins ago
The Realme GT2 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is now available worldwide

Realme recently unveiled the GT2 Pro to the international market, stating that...
Mate 50
16 mins ago
Huawei Confirms Mate 50 Series Development

Huawei has been planning the Mate 50 series' release for quite some...
Yamaha YBR 125G
20 mins ago
PHOTOS: Yamaha YBR 125G Gets a Vibrant New Look 

Yamaha has revealed the YBR 125G's yearly cosmetic update. The decals have...
Adsence Ad 300X600