Realme Unveils its Low-Cost GT2 Flagship Phone in Overseas Markets

Realme, like many other companies, unveiled its latest flagship duo, the GT2 and GT2 Pro, at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC).

Back in January, the Chinese manufacturer announced the Realme GT2 and Realme GT2 Pro in China. The company has now launched both smartphones in the global market.

We’ll go over the specifications of this recently launched duo down below.

Design & Display

The Realme GT2 features a 6.62-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness of 1300 nits, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is also protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

For biometrics and authentication, the device employs an optical under-display fingerprint reader.

The Realme GT is available in Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, and Titanium Blue.

Storage and Hardware

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset and comes with 8/12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128/256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Realme GT2 runs Realme UI 3.0 on top of Android 12 out of the box, with 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of Android security patches guaranteed.

Cameras

The handset has a triple-camera unit on the back panel for photography. It has a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Up front, there’s also a 16MP selfie camera.

Battery & Availability

The GT2 has a large 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. According to the advertisements, the battery can be charged to 100 percent in just 33 minutes.

The smartphone will be available for purchase on March 15 for €449 ($503) as an early bird price for the 8/128GB variant, and for €599 ($671) as a regular price for the 12/256GB variant.

Realme GT2 Specifications