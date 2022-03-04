Samsung Galaxy A23 Price in Pakistan (Expected) and Features

Samsung Galaxy A23 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999. Samsung Galaxy A23 to be launched on Feb 28, 2022 [Expected]. Phone has 4 GB RAM / 64 GB internal storage variant of Samsung which is available in Black, White, Mint, Violet colors.

Samsung Galaxy A23 Features

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 –

SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM only) 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 5G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 78,

79 SA/NSA/Sub6 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G

Body Dimensions 167.2 x 76.4 x 9 mm (6.58 x 3.01 x 0.35 in) Weight 203 g (7.16 oz) Build Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM

(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type TFT, 90Hz Size 6.6 inches, 105.2 cm2 (~82.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~399 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 11, One UI Core 3.1 Chipset MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

Main Camera Triple 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF

5 MP, f/2.2, 115Ëš (ultrawide), 1/5.0″, 1.12Âµm

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 1152p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band,

Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS,

GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer,

gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 15W