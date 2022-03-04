Adsence Ad 160X600
Samsung Galaxy A23 Price in Pakistan (Expected) and Features
Samsung Galaxy A23 Price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999. Samsung Galaxy A23 to be launched on Feb 28, 2022 [Expected]. Phone has 4 GB RAM / 64 GB internal storage variant of Samsung which is available in Black, White, Mint, Violet colors.
Samsung Galaxy A23 Features
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 –
SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM only)
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
|5G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 78,
79 SA/NSA/Sub6
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|Body
|Dimensions
|167.2 x 76.4 x 9 mm (6.58 x 3.01 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|203 g (7.16 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM
(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|TFT, 90Hz
|Size
|6.6 inches, 105.2 cm2 (~82.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~399 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, One UI Core 3.1
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Triple
|48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
5 MP, f/2.2, 115Ëš (ultrawide), 1/5.0″, 1.12Âµm
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|1152p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band,
Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS,
GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer,
gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 15W
|Tests
|Performance
|AnTuTu: 242155 (v8), 223188 (v9)
GeekBench: 6913 (v4.4), 1719 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 12fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: 1631:1 (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-28.5 LUFS (Average)
|Battery life
|
Endurance rating 118h
