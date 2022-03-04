Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 12:11 am
Samsung Galaxy A32 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A32

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A32 costs Rs. 39,999. The retail pricing of Samsung mobile gadgets in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Samsung Galaxy A32 in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999.
  • Price of Samsung in USD is $248.

Samsung will release the Galaxy A32, another smartphone with basic features that will be an entry-level smartphone with an affordable price tag. To get things going smoothly, the new Samsung Galaxy A32 will be powered by an Octa-core processor. The phone’s chipset is paired with 4 gigabytes of RAM. The chipset and RAM of Samsung’s Galaxy A32 will be powerful enough to significantly accelerate the phone’s processing performance. The handset has 64 gigabytes of internal storage. Though the built-in storage capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A32 is sufficient to store data on the smartphone, there is also a specialised slot in the smartphone that allows the smartphone to add 512 GB memory. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A32 will include a quad rear camera arrangement with 64 + 8 + 5 + 5 Mega-pixels, and the phone’s front-facing camera setup will be 20 megapixels. The new Samsung A32’s display panel will be 6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 16M colours and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.The phone’s battery is a non-removable Li-ion 5000 mAh battery. The Android 11.0 operating system is installed on the Samsung Galaxy A32. It will also have a rear-mounted fingerprint reader to give consumers with complete security. As a result, the data on the Samsung Galaxy A32 will be safe, and there will be no need to worry about data theft from the device. So, if you’re looking for a smartphone that has it all, the new Galaxy A32 is a good option.

Samsung Galaxy A32 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2021, February 25
Status Available. Released 2021, February 25
Body
Dimensions 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm (6.26 x 2.90 x 0.33 in)
Weight 184 g (6.49 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type Super AMOLED, 90Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
Size 6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2 (~84.6% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~411 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Platform
OS Android 11, One UI 3.1
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
Main Camera
Quad 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 123Ëš, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
5 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio FM radio, RDS, recording
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass
Virtual proximity sensing
Battery
Type Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 15W
Tests
Performance AnTuTu: 286666 (v8)
GeekBench: 1277 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 8.1fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
Camera Photo / Video
Loudspeaker -30.3 LUFS (Below average)
Battery life
Endurance rating 119h
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 37 reviews.

 

