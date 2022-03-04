Samsung Galaxy A32 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A32 costs Rs. 39,999. The retail pricing of Samsung mobile gadgets in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.
- Price of Samsung in USD is $248.
Samsung will release the Galaxy A32, another smartphone with basic features that will be an entry-level smartphone with an affordable price tag. To get things going smoothly, the new Samsung Galaxy A32 will be powered by an Octa-core processor. The phone’s chipset is paired with 4 gigabytes of RAM. The chipset and RAM of Samsung’s Galaxy A32 will be powerful enough to significantly accelerate the phone’s processing performance. The handset has 64 gigabytes of internal storage. Though the built-in storage capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A32 is sufficient to store data on the smartphone, there is also a specialised slot in the smartphone that allows the smartphone to add 512 GB memory. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A32 will include a quad rear camera arrangement with 64 + 8 + 5 + 5 Mega-pixels, and the phone’s front-facing camera setup will be 20 megapixels. The new Samsung A32’s display panel will be 6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 16M colours and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.The phone’s battery is a non-removable Li-ion 5000 mAh battery. The Android 11.0 operating system is installed on the Samsung Galaxy A32. It will also have a rear-mounted fingerprint reader to give consumers with complete security. As a result, the data on the Samsung Galaxy A32 will be safe, and there will be no need to worry about data theft from the device. So, if you’re looking for a smartphone that has it all, the new Galaxy A32 is a good option.
Samsung Galaxy A32 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, February 25
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, February 25
|Body
|Dimensions
|158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm (6.26 x 2.90 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|184 g (6.49 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED, 90Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
|Size
|6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2 (~84.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~411 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, One UI 3.1
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Quad
|64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 123Ëš, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
5 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|20 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Radio
|FM radio, RDS, recording
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass
|
|Virtual proximity sensing
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 15W
|Tests
|Performance
|AnTuTu: 286666 (v8)
GeekBench: 1277 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 8.1fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-30.3 LUFS (Below average)
|Battery life
|
Endurance rating 119h
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 37 reviews.