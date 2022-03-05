Samsung Galaxy A53 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is expected to cost Rs. 69,999 in Pakistan. This is the Samsung 6 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage variant, which is available in Black and other colours.

Samsung is developing the Galaxy A53 smartphone. The company is set to unveil a successor to the Galaxy A52s, and rumours have already begun to circulate on the internet. The upcoming smartphone will be in the A-series and will be called the Samsung Galaxy A53. It will be in the mid-range segment. The Exynos 1200 SoC chipset will power the upcoming smartphone. The handset equipped with this processor will deliver impressive results to the user. The device is powered by a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor. The display of the Samsung Galaxy A53 is 6.52 inches long, and it has a Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen panel, which is unique to this handset. The display’s resolution will be 1080 x 2400 pixels, which is the best resolution setting in this class. The upcoming smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A53, will be powered by the Android 11 operating system. There is also Corning Gorilla Glass 5 glass protection.The device also has a massive RAM capacity of 8 gigabytes. The RAM is of the highest quality, ensuring exceptional performance. The Samsung Galaxy A53 has enough storage capacity to hold enough files that will be used in the future. This phone has an internal storage capacity of 128 gigabytes. The Samsung A53 is the upcoming smartphone with a Quad Camera setup. The Samsung Galaxy A53, the company’s upcoming device, also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera for capturing photos and videos of your loved ones. For data security, the Samsung Galaxy A53 has an under-display, optical fingerprint scanner. The Galaxy A53 has a large 5,000 mAh battery that will last you all day and supports fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A53 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 26, 28, 32, 38, 40, 41, 66 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2021, December 17 Status Coming Soon

Body Dimensions – Weight – Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins)

Display Type Super AMOLED, 90Hz, 800 nits (HBM) Size 6.5 inches, 101.0 cm2 (~84.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~407 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Always-on display

Platform OS Android 11, One UI 3.1 Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) GPU Adreno 618

Memory Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

Main Camera Quad 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.2, 123Ëš (ultrawide), 1.12Âµm

5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

5 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera Single 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8Âµm Features HDR Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass Virtual proximity sensing

Battery Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)