Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 03:13 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Samsung Galaxy A53 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 03:13 am
Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung Galaxy A53 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is expected to cost Rs. 69,999 in Pakistan. This is the Samsung 6 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage variant, which is available in Black and other colours.

  • Expected Price of Samsung Galaxy A53 in Pakistan is Rs. 69,999.
  • Expected Price of Samsung in USD is $522.

Samsung is developing the Galaxy A53 smartphone. The company is set to unveil a successor to the Galaxy A52s, and rumours have already begun to circulate on the internet. The upcoming smartphone will be in the A-series and will be called the Samsung Galaxy A53. It will be in the mid-range segment. The Exynos 1200 SoC chipset will power the upcoming smartphone. The handset equipped with this processor will deliver impressive results to the user. The device is powered by a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor. The display of the Samsung Galaxy A53 is 6.52 inches long, and it has a Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen panel, which is unique to this handset. The display’s resolution will be 1080 x 2400 pixels, which is the best resolution setting in this class. The upcoming smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A53, will be powered by the Android 11 operating system. There is also Corning Gorilla Glass 5 glass protection.The device also has a massive RAM capacity of 8 gigabytes. The RAM is of the highest quality, ensuring exceptional performance. The Samsung Galaxy A53 has enough storage capacity to hold enough files that will be used in the future. This phone has an internal storage capacity of 128 gigabytes. The Samsung A53 is the upcoming smartphone with a Quad Camera setup. The Samsung Galaxy A53, the company’s upcoming device, also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera for capturing photos and videos of your loved ones. For data security, the Samsung Galaxy A53 has an under-display, optical fingerprint scanner. The Galaxy A53 has a large 5,000 mAh battery that will last you all day and supports fast charging.

 

Samsung Galaxy A53 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 26, 28, 32, 38, 40, 41, 66
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2021, December 17
Status Coming Soon
Body
Dimensions
Weight
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins)
Display
Type Super AMOLED, 90Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
Size 6.5 inches, 101.0 cm2 (~84.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~407 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Always-on display
Platform
OS Android 11, One UI 3.1
Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
GPU Adreno 618
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
Main Camera
Quad 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.2, 123Ëš (ultrawide), 1.12Âµm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
5 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8Âµm
Features HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass
Virtual proximity sensing
Battery
Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 3 reviews.

 

Read More

6 hours ago
Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan and Full Specifications

The vivo Y15 is an upcoming smartphone in Pakistan that is projected...
6 hours ago
Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan - Specs - Reviews

Vivo Drone Camera Phone : The flying camera can be slid out...
6 hours ago
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan The Vivo Y33s costs Rs. 39,999 in...
6 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A12 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Samsung Galaxy A12 Price in Pakistan The Samsung Galaxy A12 is now...
6 hours ago
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be available On March 9

Xiaomi's Redmi released the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S in...
7 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Features

Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Samsung Galaxy A13 and A23
5 mins ago
The Samsung Galaxy A13 and A23 have been released at a low cost

Samsung's best-selling smartphone lineup is the Galaxy A series. The next generation...
Toyota's First Electric Sedan
10 mins ago
PHOTOS: The Production Model of Toyota’s First Electric Sedan Has Been Spotted

Toyota and Lexus debuted a number of electric car prototypes last year,...
16 mins ago
PHOTOS: Here’s How the OnePlus 10 Could Look

The OnePlus 10 series debuted in China with the OnePlus 10 Pro,...
20 mins ago
WhatsApp Is Making Group Management Easier

We first heard about WhatsApp working on a new "Community Home" in...
Adsence Ad 300X600