Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Features

Samsung is launching its new 5G smartphone of its A-Series and the mobile will be Samsung Galaxy A73. The mobile has amazing internal specifications, camera setup, screen size, battery timing, and mobile performance. The Samsung Galaxy A73’s going to run the smartphone with an Android 12 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in Pakistan

Expected Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in Pakistan is 79,999

Build

OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.0 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Various

Camera

Back Camera (Main) Quad Camera: 108 MP, OIS,

LED Flash Selfie Camera (Front) 32 MP Camera Features panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps,

1080p@30/120fps; gyro-EIS)

Processor

CPU 2.3 GHz Octa-Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 GPU Adreno 618

Display

Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen,

Multitouch Display Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 800 nits (peak) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600),

8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA

Memory

Internal Storage 128GB Built-in Memory (RAM) 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)

Battery

Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh Fast battery charging 25W

Connectivity

WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band,

Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps),

4G LTE-A

Features