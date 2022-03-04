Adsence Ad 160X600
Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Features
Samsung is launching its new 5G smartphone of its A-Series and the mobile will be Samsung Galaxy A73. The mobile has amazing internal specifications, camera setup, screen size, battery timing, and mobile performance. The Samsung Galaxy A73’s going to run the smartphone with an Android 12 operating system.
Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in Pakistan
Expected Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in Pakistan is 79,999
Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.0
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
Camera
|Back Camera (Main)
|Quad Camera: 108 MP, OIS,
LED Flash
|Selfie Camera (Front)
|32 MP
|Camera Features
|panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps,
1080p@30/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Processor
|CPU
|2.3 GHz Octa-Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|GPU
|Adreno 618
Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen,
Multitouch
|Display Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600),
8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
Memory
|Internal Storage
|128GB Built-in
|Memory (RAM)
|8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
Battery
|Battery Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
Fast battery charging 25W
Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band,
Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps),
4G LTE-A
Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass,
Fingerprint (under display, optical)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player,
MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins),
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor,
Document viewer
