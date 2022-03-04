Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 12:11 am
Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Features

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 12:11 am
Samsung A73 Price in Pakistan
Samsung is launching its new 5G smartphone of its A-Series and the mobile will be Samsung Galaxy A73. The mobile has amazing internal specifications, camera setup, screen size, battery timing, and mobile performance. The Samsung Galaxy A73’s going to run the smartphone with an Android 12 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in Pakistan

Expected Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in Pakistan is 79,999

Build

OS Android 12 OS
UI OneUI 4.0
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
Colors Various

Camera

Back Camera (Main) Quad Camera: 108 MP, OIS,
LED Flash
Selfie Camera (Front) 32 MP
Camera Features panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps,
1080p@30/120fps; gyro-EIS)

Processor

CPU 2.3 GHz Octa-Core
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
GPU Adreno 618

Display

Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen,
Multitouch
Display Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features 90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600),
8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA

Memory

Internal Storage 128GB Built-in
Memory (RAM) 8GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)

Battery

Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh

Fast battery charging 25W

Connectivity

WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band,
Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
Radio FM Radio (Unspecified)
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps),
4G LTE-A

Features

Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass,
Fingerprint (under display, optical)
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player,
MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins),
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor,
Document viewer

