Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in Pakistan and Specs
In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S20 costs Rs. 170,999. The retail price of Samsung mobile products in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.
- Price of Samsung in USD is $1274.
Samsung will release the Galaxy S20, which was previously known as the S11. The specifications will remain the same. However, the name has changed. So, why is the name being changed to Samsung Galaxy S20 after so much information has been released under the name S11? No one knows why, but it has been confirmed that it will be released under the name Samsung Galaxy S20. It will be powered by one of the most recent chipsets, the Exynos 990. Both of them are the market’s leading chipsets for smartphones. The chipset in the Samsung Galaxy S20 is paired with 8 gigabytes of RAM. The combo of this high-end RAM and chipset will the processing speed of the smartphone very fast. The built-in storage of the new Galaxy S20 by Samsung is 128 gigabytes that is enough to provide room to the gigantic type of file to store for future usage. But this is not the end of the storage capacity of the Samsung S20 because you cam also the dedicated slot to enhance the storage capacity of the handset up to 1 TB. So there is no issue regarding the storage capacity of the Samsung Galaxy’s S20. Move to the rear of the smartphone you will find a quad camera setup. The main sensor of the squad will 12 megapixels that is one the latest addition in the camera setup of the smartphones. The rest of the lenses on the Samsung Galaxy S20 are unknown, and the front-facing camera is still hidden beneath the cover. The smartphone’s battery capacity is 4000 mAh. The battery’s capacity is sufficient to produce satisfactory results. The Galaxy S20 has an under-display fingerprint reader to prevent unauthorised use of the smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
|CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, February 11
|Status
|Available
|Body
|Dimensions
|151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm (5.97 x 2.72 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|163 g (5.75 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), glass back (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
|Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.2 inches, 93.8 cm2 (~89.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~563 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|HDR10+
Always-on display
120Hz@FHD, 60Hz@QHD
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10.0; One UI 2
|Chipset
|Exynos 990 (7 nm+) – Global
Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) – USA
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2×2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) – Global
Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 585) – USA
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MP11 – Global
Adreno 650 – USA
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 3.0
|Main Camera
|Triple
|64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8痠, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.0, (telephoto), 0.8痠, PDAF, OIS, 3x hybrid optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1.4痠, Super Steady video
|Features
|LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|4320p@24fps, 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS
|Selfie Camera
|Dual
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2″, 1.22痠, Dual Pixel PDAF
|Features
|Dual video call, Auto-HDR
|Video
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|32-bit/384kHz audio
Tuned by AKG
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio (USA & Canada only)
|USB
|3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|ANT+
Bixby natural language commands and dictation
Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast battery charging 25W
USB Power Delivery 3.0
Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W
Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W
