Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 10:12 pm
Samsung Galaxy S8 Price in Pakistan an Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S8’s retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,499/-. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Samsung mobile products in official warranty.

Samsung astounds everyone by announcing the Galaxy S8 so soon, despite the fact that it is a very strong addition to the Galaxy family. It is redefined with a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED capacitive display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Samsung’s Galaxy S8 is powered by the Android operating system v7.0, which keeps the phone running smoothly. There is a dedicated SD card slot in the single sim model, and the Samsung Galaxy S8 is also equipped with dual sim slots. In the case of dual-sim phones, the second sim slot can be used as an SD card slot. The Samsung S8 comes with 64 GB or 128 GB of built-in memory, but you can expand the memory up to 256 GB with the help of an SD card. This phone is equipped with a plethora of sensors. Samsung’s new Galaxy S8 features a fingerprint scanner, proximity light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and compass, among other things. The built-in browser for this phone is HTML5, while the Wi-Fi 802.11 of the Samsung Galaxy S8 is quite powerful, making it easy to catch signals from a distance and will help you a lot when searching for Wi-Fi Networks at home or at work. The RAM of the Samsung Galaxy S8 is 4 GB, which allows it to run at lightning speed while multitasking or playing heavy games. With powerful RAM, you can surf and enjoy every exciting moment. The Samsung Galaxy S8 is a slim and smart phone that comes in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Arctic Silver, Coral Blue, and Maple Gold. It comes with so much stuff that you won’t get bored playing with it. The back of the Galaxy S8 is outfitted with a powerfully long-lasting non-removable 3000 mAh battery that will last forever. Photography is handled by a 12 MP camera, while selfies are handled by an 8 MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Specifications

Versions: G950F (Europe, Global Single-SIM); G950FD (Global Dual-SIM); G950U (USA Unlocked); G950A (AT&T); G950P (Sprint); G950T (T-Mobile); G950V (Verizon); G950R4 (US Cellular); G950W (Canada); G950S/G950K/G950L (South Korea); G9500 (China)

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps
GPRS Yes
EDGE Yes
Launch
Announced 2017, March
Status Available. Released 2017, April
Body
Dimensions 148.9 x 68.1 x 8 mm (5.86 x 2.68 x 0.31 in)
Weight 155 g (5.47 oz)
Build Front/back glass (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
– Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
– IP68 certified – dust/water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes
Display
Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 5.8 inches, 84.8 cm2 (~83.6% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels, 18.5:9 ratio (~570 ppi density)
Multitouch Yes
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
– 3D Touch (home button only)
– Always-on display
Platform
OS Android 7.0 (Nougat)
Chipset Exynos 8895 Octa – EMEA
Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 – USA & China
CPU Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz & 4×1.7 GHz) – EMEA
Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Kryo & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo) – USA & China
GPU Mali-G71 MP20 – EMEA
Adreno 540 – USA & China
Memory
Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only
Internal 64 GB, 4 GB RAM
Camera
Primary 12 MP (f/1.7, 26mm, 1/2.5″, 1.4 µm, Dual Pixel PDAF), phase detection autofocus, OIS, LED flash
Features Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama
Video 2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, HDR, dual-video rec.
Secondary 8 MP, f/1.7, autofocus, 1440p@30fps, dual video call, Auto HDR
Sound
Alert types Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
– 32-bit/384kHz audio
– Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
Features
Sensors Iris scanner, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Browser HTML5
Java No
– Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)
– Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 2.0)
– Qi/PMA wireless charging (market dependent)
– ANT+ support
– Bixby natural language commands and dictation
– MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player
– MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player
– Photo/video editor
– Document editor
Battery
Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Talk time Up to 20 h (3G)
Music play Up to 67 h
Tests
Performance Basemark OS II: 3272 / Basemark OS II 2.0: 3376
Basemark X: 42370
Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal), 4.768 (sunlight)
Camera Photo / Video
Loudspeaker Voice 66dB / Noise 70dB / Ring 72dB
Audio quality Noise -92.5dB / Crosstalk -92.8dB
Battery life
Endurance rating 84h
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 266 reviews.
Pros And Cons Of Samsung Galaxy S8

GOOD

Samsung Galaxy S8 Strengths

Classy Design

Huge Storage

Ultra Clear Camera

AMOLED display

BAD

Samsung Galaxy S8 Weaknesses

Not Water resistant

Delicate display

Display size is not compatible

