Samsung Galaxy S8 Price in Pakistan an Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S8’s retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,499/-. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Samsung mobile products in official warranty.

Samsung astounds everyone by announcing the Galaxy S8 so soon, despite the fact that it is a very strong addition to the Galaxy family. It is redefined with a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED capacitive display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Samsung’s Galaxy S8 is powered by the Android operating system v7.0, which keeps the phone running smoothly. There is a dedicated SD card slot in the single sim model, and the Samsung Galaxy S8 is also equipped with dual sim slots. In the case of dual-sim phones, the second sim slot can be used as an SD card slot. The Samsung S8 comes with 64 GB or 128 GB of built-in memory, but you can expand the memory up to 256 GB with the help of an SD card. This phone is equipped with a plethora of sensors. Samsung’s new Galaxy S8 features a fingerprint scanner, proximity light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and compass, among other things. The built-in browser for this phone is HTML5, while the Wi-Fi 802.11 of the Samsung Galaxy S8 is quite powerful, making it easy to catch signals from a distance and will help you a lot when searching for Wi-Fi Networks at home or at work. The RAM of the Samsung Galaxy S8 is 4 GB, which allows it to run at lightning speed while multitasking or playing heavy games. With powerful RAM, you can surf and enjoy every exciting moment. The Samsung Galaxy S8 is a slim and smart phone that comes in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Arctic Silver, Coral Blue, and Maple Gold. It comes with so much stuff that you won’t get bored playing with it. The back of the Galaxy S8 is outfitted with a powerfully long-lasting non-removable 3000 mAh battery that will last forever. Photography is handled by a 12 MP camera, while selfies are handled by an 8 MP front-facing camera.