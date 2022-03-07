Samsung Galaxy S8 Price in Pakistan an Specifications
Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy S8’s retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,499/-. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Samsung mobile products in official warranty.
Samsung astounds everyone by announcing the Galaxy S8 so soon, despite the fact that it is a very strong addition to the Galaxy family. It is redefined with a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED capacitive display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Samsung’s Galaxy S8 is powered by the Android operating system v7.0, which keeps the phone running smoothly. There is a dedicated SD card slot in the single sim model, and the Samsung Galaxy S8 is also equipped with dual sim slots. In the case of dual-sim phones, the second sim slot can be used as an SD card slot. The Samsung S8 comes with 64 GB or 128 GB of built-in memory, but you can expand the memory up to 256 GB with the help of an SD card. This phone is equipped with a plethora of sensors. Samsung’s new Galaxy S8 features a fingerprint scanner, proximity light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and compass, among other things. The built-in browser for this phone is HTML5, while the Wi-Fi 802.11 of the Samsung Galaxy S8 is quite powerful, making it easy to catch signals from a distance and will help you a lot when searching for Wi-Fi Networks at home or at work. The RAM of the Samsung Galaxy S8 is 4 GB, which allows it to run at lightning speed while multitasking or playing heavy games. With powerful RAM, you can surf and enjoy every exciting moment. The Samsung Galaxy S8 is a slim and smart phone that comes in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Arctic Silver, Coral Blue, and Maple Gold. It comes with so much stuff that you won’t get bored playing with it. The back of the Galaxy S8 is outfitted with a powerfully long-lasting non-removable 3000 mAh battery that will last forever. Photography is handled by a 12 MP camera, while selfies are handled by an 8 MP front-facing camera.
Samsung Galaxy S8 Specifications
Versions: G950F (Europe, Global Single-SIM); G950FD (Global Dual-SIM); G950U (USA Unlocked); G950A (AT&T); G950P (Sprint); G950T (T-Mobile); G950V (Verizon); G950R4 (US Cellular); G950W (Canada); G950S/G950K/G950L (South Korea); G9500 (China)
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|Launch
|Announced
|2017, March
|Status
|Available. Released 2017, April
|Body
|Dimensions
|148.9 x 68.1 x 8 mm (5.86 x 2.68 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|155 g (5.47 oz)
|Build
|Front/back glass (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|– Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
– IP68 certified – dust/water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes
|Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|5.8 inches, 84.8 cm2 (~83.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels, 18.5:9 ratio (~570 ppi density)
|Multitouch
|Yes
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|– 3D Touch (home button only)
– Always-on display
|Platform
|OS
|Android 7.0 (Nougat)
|Chipset
|Exynos 8895 Octa – EMEA
Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 – USA & China
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz & 4×1.7 GHz) – EMEA
Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Kryo & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo) – USA & China
|GPU
|Mali-G71 MP20 – EMEA
Adreno 540 – USA & China
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only
|Internal
|64 GB, 4 GB RAM
|Camera
|Primary
|12 MP (f/1.7, 26mm, 1/2.5″, 1.4 µm, Dual Pixel PDAF), phase detection autofocus, OIS, LED flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama
|Video
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, HDR, dual-video rec.
|Secondary
|8 MP, f/1.7, autofocus, 1440p@30fps, dual video call, Auto HDR
|Sound
|Alert types
|Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|– 32-bit/384kHz audio
– Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|Features
|Sensors
|Iris scanner, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Browser
|HTML5
|Java
|No
|– Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)
– Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 2.0)
– Qi/PMA wireless charging (market dependent)
– ANT+ support
– Bixby natural language commands and dictation
– MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player
– MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player
– Photo/video editor
– Document editor
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
|Talk time
|Up to 20 h (3G)
|Music play
|Up to 67 h
|Tests
|Performance
|Basemark OS II: 3272 / Basemark OS II 2.0: 3376
Basemark X: 42370
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal), 4.768 (sunlight)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|Voice 66dB / Noise 70dB / Ring 72dB
|Audio quality
|Noise -92.5dB / Crosstalk -92.8dB
|Battery life
|
Endurance rating 84h
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 266 reviews.
|Pros And Cons Of Samsung Galaxy S8
GOOD
Samsung Galaxy S8 Strengths
Classy Design
Huge Storage
Ultra Clear Camera
AMOLED display
BAD
Samsung Galaxy S8 Weaknesses
Not Water resistant
Delicate display
Display size is not compatible
