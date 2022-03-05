Samsung Introduces the Low-Cost M23 and M33 Phones
The Galaxy M23 and M33 join Samsung’s low-cost smartphone lineup. The two phones have similar specs, as the name implies, but their design distinguishes them. Pricing and availability have yet to be announced, but we anticipate hearing more soon.
Design and Display
Both devices feature the same 6.6-inch TFT screen with 1080p resolution and a waterdrop notch selfie camera. The Galaxy M22 and M32 had 90Hz AMOLED screens, so the new screens are a significant downgrade, though perhaps the 5G models will be better.
The Galaxy M23 is only a bit lighter and thinner than the M33.
Internals and Storage
The full spec sheet for these phones has yet to be revealed by Samsung, but we do know that they will have an octa-core processor. We can anticipate a low-cost MediaTek SoC for entry-level phones with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options. Both phones will be equipped with a microSD card slot.
The phones will most likely launch with Android 11, but will be upgradeable to Android 12 with One UI Core on top.
Cameras
The camera setups are nearly identical as well. The 50MP main camera is flanked by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The only distinction is that the Galaxy M33 includes a 2MP macro camera. Both phones will support 1080p video recording.
The waterdrop notch selfie camera will be a 13MP sensor on both phones.
Battery and Pricing
The Galaxy M33 comes with a massive 6,000 mAh battery that will easily power the phone for three days. The M23’s battery capacity is limited to 5,000 mAh, but it still provides ample battery life for a low-cost phone.
As previously stated, pricing and availability have yet to be revealed, but we will update this space as soon as more information becomes available.
Specifications
|Samsung Galaxy M32
|Samsung Galaxy M33
|Chipset
|N/A
|N/A
|CPU
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|GPU
|N/A
|N/A
|OS
|Android 11 (upgradable to Android 12), One UI Core
|Android 11 (upgradable to Android 12), One UI Core
|Supported Networks
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE
|Display
|6.6″ TFT, 1080 x 2400 pixels
|6.6″ TFT, 1080 x 2400 pixels
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB, 6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|64GB, 128GB
|Card Slot
|yes
|yes
|Main Camera
|50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Front Camera
|13MP
|13MP
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Side-mounted
|Side-mounted
|Colors
|Green, Blue, Brown
|Green, White
|Battery
|5,000 mAh
|6,000 mAh
|Price
|N/A
|N/A
