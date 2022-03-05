Samsung Introduces the Low-Cost M23 and M33 Phones

The Galaxy M23 and M33 join Samsung’s low-cost smartphone lineup. The two phones have similar specs, as the name implies, but their design distinguishes them. Pricing and availability have yet to be announced, but we anticipate hearing more soon.

Design and Display

Both devices feature the same 6.6-inch TFT screen with 1080p resolution and a waterdrop notch selfie camera. The Galaxy M22 and M32 had 90Hz AMOLED screens, so the new screens are a significant downgrade, though perhaps the 5G models will be better.

The Galaxy M23 is only a bit lighter and thinner than the M33.