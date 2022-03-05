Samsung Introduces the Low-Cost M23 and M33 Phones

Adsence Ads 300X250
06th Mar, 2022. 03:18 am
The Galaxy M23 and M33 join Samsung’s low-cost smartphone lineup. The two phones have similar specs, as the name implies, but their design distinguishes them. Pricing and availability have yet to be announced, but we anticipate hearing more soon.

Design and Display

Galaxy M33

Both devices feature the same 6.6-inch TFT screen with 1080p resolution and a waterdrop notch selfie camera. The Galaxy M22 and M32 had 90Hz AMOLED screens, so the new screens are a significant downgrade, though perhaps the 5G models will be better.

Galaxy M32

The Galaxy M23 is only a bit lighter and thinner than the M33.

Internals and Storage

The full spec sheet for these phones has yet to be revealed by Samsung, but we do know that they will have an octa-core processor. We can anticipate a low-cost MediaTek SoC for entry-level phones with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options. Both phones will be equipped with a microSD card slot.

The phones will most likely launch with Android 11, but will be upgradeable to Android 12 with One UI Core on top.

Cameras

The camera setups are nearly identical as well. The 50MP main camera is flanked by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The only distinction is that the Galaxy M33 includes a 2MP macro camera. Both phones will support 1080p video recording.

The waterdrop notch selfie camera will be a 13MP sensor on both phones.

Battery and Pricing

The Galaxy M33 comes with a massive 6,000 mAh battery that will easily power the phone for three days. The M23’s battery capacity is limited to 5,000 mAh, but it still provides ample battery life for a low-cost phone.

As previously stated, pricing and availability have yet to be revealed, but we will update this space as soon as more information becomes available.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M32 Samsung Galaxy M33
Chipset N/A N/A
CPU Octa-core Octa-core
GPU N/A N/A
OS Android 11 (upgradable to Android 12), One UI Core Android 11 (upgradable to Android 12), One UI Core
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
Display 6.6″ TFT, 1080 x 2400 pixels 6.6″ TFT, 1080 x 2400 pixels
RAM 4GB 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB 64GB, 128GB
Card Slot yes yes
Main Camera 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)		 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Front Camera 13MP 13MP
Fingerprint Sensor Side-mounted Side-mounted
Colors Green, Blue, Brown Green, White
Battery
 5,000 mAh 6,000 mAh
Price
 N/A N/A

 

